Firm raised £33,000 for good causes last year

Published: 9:00 AM January 14, 2021

Hoveton-based firm Roys has tallied up its charity efforts for 2020 - and found it donated more than £33,000 to good causes.

Charities that benefited from Roys' Making a Difference Locally programme and other fundraising schemes included Nelson’s Journey, Priscilla Bacon Hospice, Matthew Project, Sir Norman Lamb’s mental health and wellbeing fund and the Wroxham and Hoveton Good Neighbourhood Scheme.

Other charities have received donations of food, drink, gardening equipment and even pumpkins, a lot of which were used by community groups to help food-providing services serve vulnerable members of the community.

Among the beneficiaries was Faith Animal Rescue, which received £4,939, raised at Roys' food hall and DIY store in Hoveton.

And Dereham-based medical charity NARS will receive £1,950 from the firm's department store, garden centre and toy shop.

Jess Moses, NARS' fundraising manager, said: "We are still working around the clock to provide emergency medical care to people in Norfolk, when they need it most, with our team of NARS volunteer paramedics, first responders and doctors. As a charity, we are so appreciative of all the support we receive and want to say a huge thank you to Roys.”

Other donations included: Beccles Lions (£917) from Roys of Beccles; Friends of Harford Manor (£,3617) St Martins House (£374); East Anglian Air Ambulance (£401); Norfolk and Waveney Mind (£1,264); Friends of Horsey Seals (£357); The Bridge Project (£900); Nelson’s Journey (£968)







