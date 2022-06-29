Mark Nicholas is the chair of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organisers behind this year’s 175th Royal Norfolk Show have described its royal visit as “the icing on the cake”.

It comes following a successful first day that has seen expected visitor numbers of up to 90,000 firmly on track.

Mark Nicholas, the managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said: “We’ve welcomed many, many, many visitors today and it has exceeded our expectations.

“A total of 90,000 people visiting us across the two days is a realistic number. That’s enough to fill Carrow Road more than three times over and there’s more cheering here too.”

And it was a special visit from the Princess Royal that helped to infuse even more excitement into the event.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, received a warm welcome from visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

"For us, it was the icing on the cake,” Mr Nicholas added.

“A royal visit always lifts the show.

“Particularity with this year after the covid pandemic and other challenges, the number of visitors reflects the high regard that the show is held in.”

He also praised the changes to this year’s show and claimed the feedback from visitors had been positive.

He added: “The changes we have made have been a resounding success.

“From layout changes to give more room, to introducing Junkyard Market and a street food section, along with new acts in the Grand Ring - it has given the whole show fresh appeal.

“The added car park space and offering free parking with online ticket sales has certainly helped too.”

The forecast was described as “perfect show day weather” and, with another full day of Royal Norfolk Show fun planned, it is expected to remain the same tomorrow (Thursday, June 30).

For those who have not got their tickets yet, Mr Nicholas urged them to come to the event’s final day.

He said: “You would be mad not to come back. You would be mad to miss it.

“If you can’t make it today then come tomorrow.”