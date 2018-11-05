Search

Advanced search

What was Royal Navy patrol ship doing off north Norfolk?

05 November, 2018 - 14:24
HMS Tyne. Picture: KYLE HELLER/CROWN COPYRIGHT

HMS Tyne. Picture: KYLE HELLER/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Crown Copyright

Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Tyne has been spotted off the north Norfolk coast, days after she was monitoring a Russian frigate passing through the English Channel.

HMS Tyne visited Great Yarmouth earlier this year. Picture: NICK BUTCHERHMS Tyne visited Great Yarmouth earlier this year. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

The River-class vessel was seen off Blakeney Point, near the village of Morston, on Saturday, and left sometime overnight last night (October 4/5).

Lee Wright, who saw the ship while in the area bird watching, said: “I was following the birds along the horizon, and then I saw the vessel. It’s quite unusual to see the Royal Navy here, and it was certainly impressive.”

Tyne was launched in 2002, and decommissioned in May this year. But she was brought back into service two months later using cash from an EU Exit Preparedness Fund, set up in case more ships are needed to control UK waters during Brexit.

In the last week of October, she was keeping an eye on Russian frigate Yaroslav Mudry in the channel.

The Royal Navy said it would not comment on what she was doing off Norfolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast