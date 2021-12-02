News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When are Royal Mail's last posting dates for Christmas 2021?

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:46 AM December 2, 2021
Norwich Royal Mail sorting office staff processing Christmas cards and gifts on their busiest day of

Royal Mail has released its last posting dates before Christmas 2021. - Credit: Archant

With Christmas just around the corner, there isn't long to ensure presents and cards reach family and friends before December 25.

Royal Mail has released its last posing dates before Christmas and it is advising people to allow plenty of time for delivery.

To ensure gifts reach their final destination in time, here are the Royal Mail's latest Christmas posting dates. 

UK Deliveries 

Friday, December 17

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Saturday, December 18

2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48

Tuesday, December 21

1st Class and 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48

Wednesday, December 22

Royal Mail Tracked 24

Thursday, December 23

Special Delivery Guaranteed

International Standard and International tracking and signature services

Monday, December 6

Australia, Greece, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal

Wednesday, December 8

Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Far and Middle East

Friday, December 10

Cyprus, Malta and Sweden

Saturday, December 11

Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), Turkey

Monday, December 13

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland, United States

Thursday, December 16

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

