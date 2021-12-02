When are Royal Mail's last posting dates for Christmas 2021?
With Christmas just around the corner, there isn't long to ensure presents and cards reach family and friends before December 25.
Royal Mail has released its last posing dates before Christmas and it is advising people to allow plenty of time for delivery.
To ensure gifts reach their final destination in time, here are the Royal Mail's latest Christmas posting dates.
UK Deliveries
Friday, December 17
Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy
Saturday, December 18
2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48
Tuesday, December 21
1st Class and 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48
Wednesday, December 22
Royal Mail Tracked 24
Thursday, December 23
Special Delivery Guaranteed
International Standard and International tracking and signature services
Monday, December 6
Australia, Greece, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal
Wednesday, December 8
Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Far and Middle East
Friday, December 10
Cyprus, Malta and Sweden
Saturday, December 11
Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), Turkey
Monday, December 13
Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland, United States
Thursday, December 16
Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland