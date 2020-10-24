Search

‘Every poppy counts’ - Norfolk families urged to get behind Remembrance Day fundraising

PUBLISHED: 13:31 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 24 October 2020

Peter Mouncer, left, and Mike Howland, back, members of the Royal British Legion, with the deputy mayor Jenny Groom, at the opening of the stall and shop in Downham Market for the annual poppy appeal 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk families are being urged to get behind this year’s Poppy Appeal despite Remembrance Day events being cancelled.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal poppies 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal poppies 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Royal British Legion have said this year’s Poppy Appeal is more important than ever, as the coronavirus pandemic has left ex-servicemen in “dire need of urgent help and support”.

Branches across Norfolk say they are expecting fewer donations this year due to the virus and reduction in poppy collectors.

But people are being asked to look out for local poppy stalls.

A spokesman from the Royal British Legion said: “The reduction in collectors makes running the Poppy Appeal much harder, but the Legion still has a job to do.

The Poppy Appeal collection box Sheringham in previous years. Picture: KAREN BETHELLThe Poppy Appeal collection box Sheringham in previous years. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods and way of life, leaving some in the Armed Forces community in dire need of urgent help and support.

“Therefore, the Legion’s work is more vital than ever as we support people from all generations who have new hardships as a result of Covid-19 such as struggling with social isolation, financial difficulties and unemployment, losing loved ones or facing the threat of homelessness.

“We are so grateful for the support we’ve seen in the local area and we encourage people of the local areas to support us like never before, because every poppy counts.”

David Phillip-Pritchard, poppy appeal organiser for Cromer and District branch, said poppy availability will be reduced this year, but they will try to ensure everyone can get one.

Sheringham Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organisers David and Lesley Farrow in previous years. Picture: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organisers David and Lesley Farrow in previous years. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

He said: “Every poppy that is sold makes a difference to the lives of serving armed forces and those who have served.

“We will have a poppy stall within Morrison’s, in Cromer, for three days from Saturday October 24, Friday 30 and Saturday 31.

“I think we accepted early on that locally, regionally and nationally we will be down this year.

“So, it is more important than ever that people wear their poppies.”

Thetford Remembrance day service pic taken 14th nov 1976.Thetford Remembrance day service pic taken 14th nov 1976.

In Great Yarmouth the town’s Remembrance Day event, which usually attracts crowds of around 3,000 people, has been cancelled.

But Michael Jeal, the mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough, has asked for families to support the Poppy Appeal, to place a poppy in their window and mark the two-minute silence from home.

The Royal British Legion in Thetford will be holding a poppy stall outside of the branch from Monday October 26.

John Waine, parade marshal in the town, said: “The legion spends an awful lot of money on the welfare side of ex-service personal and if we don’t get that money then their welfare budget is cut.

Downham Market Poppy Appeal 2016: Pictures: Pat RobertsDownham Market Poppy Appeal 2016: Pictures: Pat Roberts

“I would encourage everybody to go out and buy a poppy.”

To find out where you can buy a poppy, contact your local Royal British Legion branch or visit the poppy shop online, here.

The different regiments represented on the crosses at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe different regiments represented on the crosses at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

