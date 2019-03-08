Search

Tributes to Norwich City's 'greatest and best-loved supporter'

PUBLISHED: 09:44 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 29 May 2019

Roy Blower at home in Norwich on his canary yellow sofa in 2013. Roy, known as one of Norwich City's greatest supporters, has died aged 76. Picture: ARCHANT

Roy Blower at home in Norwich on his canary yellow sofa in 2013. Roy, known as one of Norwich City's greatest supporters, has died aged 76. Picture: ARCHANT

He was the little boy who stood on a milk crate to watch his first game at Carrow Road more than 70 years ago.

Roy Blower when he was the city's youngest ever magistrate. Picture: SubmittedRoy Blower when he was the city's youngest ever magistrate. Picture: Submitted

He grew up to become the voice of the fans - and one of the greatest and best-loved supporters Norwich City has ever had.

Roy Blower died this week at the age of 76, surrounded by his family on holiday in Suffolk.

Roy Blower, who retired from political life in 2011, was open about his ill health and living with Parkinson's. Picture: ARCHANTRoy Blower, who retired from political life in 2011, was open about his ill health and living with Parkinson's. Picture: ARCHANT

He was the true "Mr Norwich City."

In recent years Roy had been living with Parkinson's and has been confined to a wheelchair but, with his beloved wife Beryl by his side, he rarely missed a game at Carrow Road where he was better known than some of the players.

Beryl Blower and Roy Blower at afternoon tea at the Great Hospital, Norwich in aid of Cruse Bereavement Care in October 2014. Picture: Bob HobbsBeryl Blower and Roy Blower at afternoon tea at the Great Hospital, Norwich in aid of Cruse Bereavement Care in October 2014. Picture: Bob Hobbs

But it wasn't just the football which Roy was famous for. He devoted his life to helping others and serving the Norwich and Norfolk in so many different ways as a magistrate, a county councillor, a city councillor and one of the most popular lord mayors Norwich has ever had.

Roy "did you hear the one about..." Blower was also a great joker. He smiled in the face of adversity and never let his health issues get him down.

