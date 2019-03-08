Tributes to Norwich City's 'greatest and best-loved supporter'
PUBLISHED: 09:44 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 29 May 2019
He was the little boy who stood on a milk crate to watch his first game at Carrow Road more than 70 years ago.
He grew up to become the voice of the fans - and one of the greatest and best-loved supporters Norwich City has ever had.
Roy Blower died this week at the age of 76, surrounded by his family on holiday in Suffolk.
He was the true "Mr Norwich City."
In recent years Roy had been living with Parkinson's and has been confined to a wheelchair but, with his beloved wife Beryl by his side, he rarely missed a game at Carrow Road where he was better known than some of the players.
But it wasn't just the football which Roy was famous for. He devoted his life to helping others and serving the Norwich and Norfolk in so many different ways as a magistrate, a county councillor, a city councillor and one of the most popular lord mayors Norwich has ever had.
Roy "did you hear the one about..." Blower was also a great joker. He smiled in the face of adversity and never let his health issues get him down.