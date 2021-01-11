A11 restaurant and motorbike shop could introduce short-stay travel pods

Published: 5:45 AM January 11, 2021

Route 11 Restaurant, along the A11, have now started selling motorbikes and have lodged plans to build 5 short-stay travel pods. - Credit: Christine Thompson

A popular restaurant among petrol heads along the A11 could introduce short stay “travel pods”, as part of plans to adapt the business after a difficult year.

Route 11 Restaurant, located on the A11 in Attleborough, could soon accommodate customers who are looking for a place to stay.

Restaurant owner, Christine Thompson, has lodged a planning application with Breckland Council for five travel pods to be built on land adjacent to Route 11.

This comes after a difficult year for the business and Ms Thompson, who also works for the NHS, said they have had to diversify in order to survive.

The 60-year-old, from Ashwellthorpe, said: “The business has been closed for the majority of the year but I work Monday to Friday for the NHS, so I have still been very busy.

“I’m trying to use the money I am earning from the NHS to invest back into my business.

“We are in an ideal location, an hour from quite a large number of coastal resorts and being on a main road, so it was logical move.

“And with Brexit going on, there will be more ‘staycationers’. This year businesses have had to diversify unless you do that, you won't survive.”

Route 11 Restaurant, which has been running for five years in March, is a popular car and motorbike meet up destination and in December, last year, Ms Thompson made the decision to start selling motorbikes and converted part of the building into a shop.

They now sell three brands of bike including, CFMOTO, Mash and eCooter - which are also available on Route 11's online site.

Ms Thompson hopes these new changes along with the travel pods, if granted permission, will encourage more people to visit.

The five travel pods would include en suite bathroom and double bed, suitable for couples or business use.

The plans submitted to Breckland Council also include an additional nine parking spaces to accommodate visitors, as well as charging points for electric cars.

Ms Thompson added: “We are trying to adapt and do things for our customers, who have had a really tough time as well.

“Mostly it has been a rollercoaster with highs and lows. But overall, we have done better than I initially thought. We survived and we will survive.”

“In the future I just hope we can keep providing more services for our customers.”

