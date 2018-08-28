Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant © 2007

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident at a travellers’ site in the outskirts of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 1.25pm this afternoon (Monday, December 31) by the ambulance service who were attending to a man with an unexplained injury at the Roundwell Park Travellers’ site in Dereham Road, Costessey.

A police spokesman said the man was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with an injury which is not life-threatening, adding: “Officers are trying to establish exactly how the man came to be injured, however, they are still in the very early stages of the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”

An ambulance spokesman added: “We were called at 1.21pm with reports of a man with a traumatic injury in Dereham Road, Costessey.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”