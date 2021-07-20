Pet crematorium plans submitted but residents have air concerns

Published: 2:53 PM July 20, 2021

A pet crematorium, with chapels of rest, could be coming to a village in south Norfolk but residents have raised concerns about the plans.

Plans for a pet and equine crematorium, featuring a memorial garden and waste transfer facility, next to the Roudham Industrial Estate, were submitted to Norfolk County Council earlier this month.

The plans have been submitted by CVS, one of the largest veterinary service providers in the UK.

CVS say the Roudham Road site, which is eight miles from Thetford, has been unused since the 1980s.

Around eight residents have objected to the plans, with many complaining the site is the wrong place.

One Roudham Road resident, whose property is next door to the proposed crematorium, said: “This is an absolutely ridiculous idea to even consider building this next to a residential house or even on a business area with a high volume of traffic.

“A crematorium with chapel of rest etc should be a peaceful quiet place, this is not a suitable site for it at all.

“And I certainly don't want it next door to my house, having lost a pet at the beginning of the year and having to have it cremated I would consider a burial site in a much quieter and peaceful area, not in the middle of an industrial area with homes and children living close by.”

The resident added some nearby businesses sell food and have outside seating areas nearby, including a whisky distillery, and having a cremation site nearby would be unhygienic and create odours.

How it could look? A pet crematorium in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham

CVS declined to comment on the plans.

In their submission to the council, CVS included an odour management plan, which includes measures like keeping all pet bodies and controlled waste in plastic sack or rigid plastic containers, keeping cold storage doors closed and prioritising decomposing pets.

In a meeting with the Roudham and Larling Parish Council in April, CVS said the site would be heavily regulated, including by the Environment Agency, to ensure the site does “not create odour or smoke”.

In a Statement of community involvement, CVS said an emissions report had calculated the appropriate height of the chimney stacks to ensure “emissions do not negatively impact the surrounding context”.

To view or comment on the application search for FUL/2021/0025 in the Norfolk County Council planning portal.