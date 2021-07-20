News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pet crematorium plans submitted but residents have air concerns

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:53 PM July 20, 2021   
Roudham Road, where a veterinary company wants to build a pet crematorium

Roudham Road, where a veterinary company wants to build a pet crematorium - Credit: Google Street View

A pet crematorium, with chapels of rest, could be coming to a village in south Norfolk but residents have raised concerns about the plans. 

Plans for a pet and equine crematorium, featuring a memorial garden and waste transfer facility, next to the Roudham Industrial Estate, were submitted to Norfolk County Council earlier this month. 

The plans have been submitted by CVS, one of the largest veterinary service providers in the UK. 

CVS say the Roudham Road site, which is eight miles from Thetford, has been unused since the 1980s. 

Around eight residents have objected to the plans, with many complaining the site is the wrong place. 

You may also want to watch:

One Roudham Road resident, whose property is next door to the proposed crematorium, said: “This is an absolutely ridiculous idea to even consider building this next to a residential house or even on a business area with a high volume of traffic.  

“A crematorium with chapel of rest etc should be a peaceful quiet place, this is not a suitable site for it at all. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  3. 3 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  1. 4 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
  2. 5 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  3. 6 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
  4. 7 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
  5. 8 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
  6. 9 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
  7. 10 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine

“And I certainly don't want it next door to my house, having lost a pet at the beginning of the year and having to have it cremated I would consider a burial site in a much quieter and peaceful area, not in the middle of an industrial area with homes and children living close by.” 

The resident added some nearby businesses sell food and have outside seating areas nearby, including a whisky distillery, and having a cremation site nearby would be unhygienic and create odours. 

A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby.

How it could look? A pet crematorium in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham

CVS declined to comment on the plans. 

In their submission to the council, CVS included an odour management plan, which includes measures like keeping all pet bodies and controlled waste in plastic sack or rigid plastic containers, keeping cold storage doors closed and prioritising decomposing pets. 

In a meeting with the Roudham and Larling Parish Council in April, CVS said the site would be heavily regulated, including by the Environment Agency, to ensure the site does “not create odour or smoke”. 

In a Statement of community involvement, CVS said an emissions report had calculated the appropriate height of the chimney stacks to ensure “emissions do not negatively impact the surrounding context”. 

To view or comment on the application search for FUL/2021/0025 in the Norfolk County Council planning portal. 

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Constabulary's HQ at Wymondham. Photo: Archant

Police officer sacked for paragliding while sick has appeal dismissed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus