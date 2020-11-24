Donation to project using education to protect girls from human traffickers

Published: 1:03 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

President of the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund, Malcolm Goodson, presenting a cheque for £1,600 to Lynne Symonds. Picture: Wulugu Project - Credit: Wulugu Project

A Norwich charity has given a donation to an African schools project that uses education as a way of combating modern slavery.

Lynne Symonds with Nagboo people, chief and spearman in Ghana during work with project to boost education and combat human trafficking. Picture: Wulugu Project - Credit: Wulugu Project

President of the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund, Malcolm Goodson, presented a cheque for £1,600 to Lynne Symonds, a science teacher at Hethersett Old Hall School and the founder of the Wulugu Project.

MORE: Norfolk charity worker helping people in remote villages thousands of miles away during pandemicFounded in 1993 the original objective of the project was to provide books for a school in Wulugu, a village in Northern Ghana, and it has gone on to build or renovate 40 remote village schools, improving the lives of over 400,000 girls.

Lynne Symonds at Gbenfu School, one of the 40 remote village schools that have improved the lives of over 400,000 girls. Picture: Wulugu Project - Credit: Wulugu Project

Since then, the project run by a small team of volunteers based in Norfolk, has also a hostel to keep 120 girls safe.

The donation made by the Norwich St Edmund Rotary Club, which included a significant contribution from the Rotary Club of Derby, is in recognition of the project helping to protect them from the clutches of human traffickers and slave masters.