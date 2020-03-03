Search

Norfolk novelist Rose Tremain receives damehood from Queen

PUBLISHED: 15:54 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 03 March 2020

Dame Rose Tremain from Norwich is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Dame Rose Tremain from Norwich is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Norfolk novelist Rose Tremain has received a damehood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Dame Rose Tremain from Norwich is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireDame Rose Tremain from Norwich is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The 76-year-old, who lives in Thorpe St Andrew, was made a dame for her services to writing in the New Year's Honours list.

Dame Tremain said: "I feel rather moved by it actually. I think it feels especially good because writers aren't often given these things.

"A lot of actors get them, I think it is because their visibility is much higher. We tend to hide behind our work."

The author, who has served as chancellor for the University of East Anglia, was receiving her second honour, having already been made a CBE years ago.

She was one of only five female writers to be included in writing magazine Granta's original list of '20 Best of Young British Novelists' in 1983.

Her novels and short stories have been published worldwide in 27 countries, and have won various awards including the Orange Prize for Fiction in 2008 for her book The Road Home.

