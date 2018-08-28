Search

Seven-year-old girl with rare condition is star of new beauty exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:20 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 29 January 2019

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios.

While Rosabella Harrison’s distinctive birth mark may be the first thing you notice about her, spend just a few moments in her company and it is her enchanting personality which will leave the strongest impression.

And now that personality will take centre stage as the Geldeston school girl features in an international photography exhibition.

The seven-year-old will appear in the ‘How do you C Me Now’ exhibition after sitting for world renowned fashion photographer, Brock Elbank.

Rosabella, who attends St Felix School in Southwold, was born with congenital melanocytic naevus (CMN) – a type of birthmark which appears in less than 1 in 20,000 newborn babies.

However it is the placement and composition of the birthmark, along with her charming disposition, which makes her so unique.

It also led to her becoming the face of CMN charity Caring Matters Now.

Her mother, Chantelle Harrison, said: “It’s an incredibly rare condition. They wanted to promote it in a positive way and they liked how Rosabella exudes confidence.

“There are some children who couldn’t cope with it but she has grown into such a fantastic young girl.”

The condition is not simply cosmetic and poses the risk of future neurological problems and melanoma – with Rosabella returning to hospital once a year for tests.

Ms Harrison added: “We are lucky to have such a fantastic support network around her.”

The 29-year-old also praised the work of Lowestoft’s Picture Studios who took the original press shots for the charity and captured the youngster’s character.

These pictures in turn resulted in Rosabella’s selection for the ‘How Do you C Me Now’ exhibition which will open at Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s South Bank on March 14 before travelling around the world.

A Caring Matters Now spokesman said: “The aim of the exhibition series is to give a clear message to the world – love the skin you are in.

“We want this beautiful series of images to reduce the public’s negative perceptions of visible differences.”

A 3m x 3m portrait of Rosabella taken by Brock Elbank will feature prominently in the exhibition.

Ms Harrison added: “It was amazing, he was so down to earth and normal.

“The finished article has blown me away – it captures the sparkle she has got.”

For more information visit: www.caringmattersnow.co.uk

