‘He was our world’ - Eight-year-old fund-raising in memory of his grandad

PUBLISHED: 15:23 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 05 May 2020

Rory Mackenzie-Brown, from Downham Market, is raising money for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in memory of his grandad. Picture: Amy Piller

Archant

An eight-year-old boy is fund-raising in memory of his grandad, who died after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Rory Mackenzie-Brown, from Downham Market, is taking part in a “kick ball challenge” to raise money for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House as a show of appreciation to the staff who cared for his great-grandad (‘grandad’) John Stockwell, who died on November, 2 2018.

Rory was inspired by NHS fund-raising efforts and wanted to thank staff at the hospice, who are “still doing their job going into people’s homes and putting themselves at risk because of the coronavirus.”

Amy Piller, his mum, said: “We have Good Morning Britain on every morning and see what people are doing to fund-raise and one day he said: ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to do something?”

“So I thought ‘well what would you do?’ and he came up with the kick ball challenge. He’s absolutely football mad and wanted to do something football related.

“His grandad always encouraged him to do football and would be in the garden with him kicking it about, so I think he gets it from him.

“He was our world and the head of our family. He is missed and spoken of with us every single day, my nan Doreen will forever miss her soul mate.”

Rory, who is in day six of his 20 day challenge, has been spending an hour every day kicking his football around for the charity.

Mrs Piller said: “He’s out there all weathers. He said: ‘If it rains it doesn’t matter, I’m doing it for my grandad.’

“I’m really proud of him for what he’s done.

“The thing with the hospice is, unfortunately you never know when you need them and what life is going to put your way.

“You never think you’re going to use one but they really are invaluable.

“They’ve kept us going at such a hard time.

“Grandad had terminal agitation so he fought it all the way and didn’t accept he was going.”

The pair set up a JustGiving page with a target of £100 and are amazed it has received more than £1,000 so far.

Rory said: “I’m hoping to raise £10,000 now and get the hospice as much money as I possible can.

“If it’s for someone else’s grandad or grandma, I want to do what I can.”

