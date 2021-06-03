Salmonella worries spark Aldi chicken product recall

Published: 1:31 PM June 3, 2021

Some batches of Aldi's Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons have been recalled. - Credit: Aldi

Aldi has issued a product recall for one of its frozen chicken products.

The supermarket giant's Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons have been recalled after salmonella was found in it.

It affects the products bought in Aldi stores with batch codes 20300B and 20323B with best before dates of October 2021 and November 2021.

The Food Standards Agency has put up a notice on the Trading Standards website advertising the recall and advising people not to eat the product.

And Aldi also issued its own notice, asking customers to return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.

Salmonella is undetectable by sight, smell or taste, and can cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.



