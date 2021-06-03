Salmonella worries spark Aldi chicken product recall
Published: 1:31 PM June 3, 2021
- Credit: Aldi
Aldi has issued a product recall for one of its frozen chicken products.
The supermarket giant's Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons have been recalled after salmonella was found in it.
It affects the products bought in Aldi stores with batch codes 20300B and 20323B with best before dates of October 2021 and November 2021.
The Food Standards Agency has put up a notice on the Trading Standards website advertising the recall and advising people not to eat the product.
And Aldi also issued its own notice, asking customers to return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.
You may also want to watch:
Salmonella is undetectable by sight, smell or taste, and can cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 2 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
- 3 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
- 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 6 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
- 7 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
- 8 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
- 9 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 10 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus