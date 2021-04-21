Cromer florist 'delighted' as new business flourishes
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A north Norfolk florist has opened her first shop, just over a year after launching her business and to coincide with the easing of lockdown.
Rachel Andrews, set up Roost in February 2020, less than a month before the country went into the first of three lockdowns.
But the tricky trading conditions didn't hold Roost back and now, as restrictions are being eased, Ms Andrews is welcoming people into her first-ever shop in West Street, Cromer.
Ms Andrews, who moved into floristry from garden design, said the first few days had been "really busy" since opening on April 12 and she was already looking to take on a second member of staff to help her.
She said: "The first three days I was really overwhelmed, it's been really busy and so many people don't know I'm here yet.
"It's surprised me. I know we have had lots of well-wishers. I'm really delighted and quite humbled by how kind and encouraging people have been and how many people saying how lovely it is.
"It's like stepping into the unknown because I've never had a place in town and we're now in our second year of trading and my first year had three huge lockdowns."
With windows full of plants to encourage passers-by in, Roost sells a mixture of houseplants, homewares and eco-products while the back of the shop and cooler basement is being used as a studio for the floristry side of the business.
Ms Andrews said the shop would be open Wednesday to Sunday, giving her two days a week to tend to her plot, where she grows British flowers which she uses in her floristry.
She said so far, the eco-products had proved some of the most popular items with customers, in part because she was one of the few places in Cromer selling them.
Ms Andrews said: "People have like the fact that there's a bit of a mix [in the shop].
"People are going to independent shops. It's been such a strange year for everyone, Cromer's got a really fantastic community and there's not a single empty shop and 90pc are independents.
"I really love it and I think it helps keep the town's character and we are sharing the work."