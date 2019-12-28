Search

OBE for Queen drummer Roger Taylor

PUBLISHED: 08:57 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 28 December 2019

From left John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Brian May, the four original members of Queen, pictured in 1976 Picture: PA

From left John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Brian May, the four original members of Queen, pictured in 1976 Picture: PA

Queen's drummer Roger Taylor has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Roger Taylor grew up at number 19 Beulah Street in King's Lynn. Photo: Emily PrinceRoger Taylor grew up at number 19 Beulah Street in King's Lynn. Photo: Emily Prince

The musician, who has been made an OBE for services to music, may be best known for orchestrating the beat of We Will Rock You, but Taylor has been many other things besides.

The 70-year-old was born in King's Lynn and grew up in the town's Beulah Street. He also lived for a spell in a flat on the High Street, above what is now an HMV shop which sells Queen's music.

The multi-instrumentalist began his musical career playing drums in Smile, the precursor to Queen founded by Brian May.

When Roger Taylor was born, in 1949, his parents lived in a flat above 87 High Street, King's Lynn. The property is now a music store Picture: Chris BishopWhen Roger Taylor was born, in 1949, his parents lived in a flat above 87 High Street, King's Lynn. The property is now a music store Picture: Chris Bishop

When the band split in 1970, Freedy Mercury urged them to allow him to help revamp the group as Queen.

The same year, Taylor turned down the chance to become drummer for the progressive rock band Genesis, allowing Phil Collins to join instead.

Taylor helped write the number one songs These Are The Days Of Our Lives, Innuendo and Under Pressure, as well as contributing to major hits such as Radio Ga Ga and A Kind Of Magic.

Roger Taylor pictured in his Queen heyday Picture: PARoger Taylor pictured in his Queen heyday Picture: PA

Alongside Queen, Taylor formed another band, The Cross, in 1987.

It was a chance to take centre stage as singer and rhythm guitarist after years hidden behind a drum kit - and Mercury's voice.

Taylor found himself at the centre of controversy in 1999 when he featured on a Royal Mail stamp.

Queen (from left) Brian May, Roger Taylor , Freddie Mercury and John Deacon . Queen were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Picture: PAQueen (from left) Brian May, Roger Taylor , Freddie Mercury and John Deacon . Queen were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Picture: PA

He was visible playing drums behind Mercury in an image of the pair on stage, which was issued as part of a Great Britons series.

It was convention that only members of the Royal Family were allowed to appear on stamps while still living.

Following Mercury's death in 1991 of bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids, at the age of 45, Taylor began to promote awareness of the disease worldwide.

Sclupture paying homage to King's Lynn's own Roger Taylor, which was cut down as biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was released Picture: West Norfolk councilSclupture paying homage to King's Lynn's own Roger Taylor, which was cut down as biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was released Picture: West Norfolk council

In 2013, an art installation of giant drumsticks was placed in The Walks in King's Lynn in Taylor's honour.

There was controversy in 2018 when the work was removed as Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was showing at the town's Majestic Cinema.

