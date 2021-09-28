NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
- Credit: Aaron Fickling
A bright light hurtling towards the Earth caught the attention of onlookers across Norfolk and Waveney.
Many thought they caught their first glimpse of a UFO, but now it has been confirmed that it was in fact a NASA rocket which had dropped off a satellite in orbit.
The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday, September 27.
The rocket itself was pictured across Norfolk as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere later on that night, around 10pm and 11pm.
People in Walcott, Acle and Norwich all spotted seeing the bright light.
You may also want to watch:
Andrew Goffin, saw the light from Winnipeg Road in north Lowestoft and Emma Crowe saw it from her house in Carlton Colville both at around 10.30pm.
The new satellite will view the Earth from an altitude just above 700km (435 miles).
Most Read
- 1 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 2 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 3 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 4 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis
- 6 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 7 Flowers left by road in tribute after man's death
- 8 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
- 9 County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel
- 10 Dad who threw daughter into cot cleared of murder
It is now the ninth imaging spacecraft which has been launched as part of the the Landsat programme.
These satellites have previously documented the evolving outlines of coasts, forests, deserts and glaciers.