NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk

Published: 11:51 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM September 28, 2021

The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday September 27. The NASA rocket was spotted in skies above Norfolk, in Walcott. - Credit: Aaron Fickling

A bright light hurtling towards the Earth caught the attention of onlookers across Norfolk and Waveney.

Many thought they caught their first glimpse of a UFO, but now it has been confirmed that it was in fact a NASA rocket which had dropped off a satellite in orbit.

The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday, September 27.

The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday September 27. The rocket was spotted in skies above Norfolk. - Credit: John Millward

The rocket itself was pictured across Norfolk as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere later on that night, around 10pm and 11pm.

People in Walcott, Acle and Norwich all spotted seeing the bright light.

The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday September 27. The NASA rocket was spotted in skies above Norfolk, in Walcott. - Credit: Aaron Fickling

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Goffin, saw the light from Winnipeg Road in north Lowestoft and Emma Crowe saw it from her house in Carlton Colville both at around 10.30pm.

The new satellite will view the Earth from an altitude just above 700km (435 miles).

The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday September 27. The NASA rocket was spotted in skies above Norfolk, in Walcott. - Credit: Aaron Fickling

It is now the ninth imaging spacecraft which has been launched as part of the the Landsat programme.

These satellites have previously documented the evolving outlines of coasts, forests, deserts and glaciers.

The Landsat-9 was transported on an Atlas rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California, at around 7.12pm British time on Monday September 27. The NASA rocket was spotted in skies above Acle, near Norwich. - Credit: Chantelle Rose



