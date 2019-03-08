Search

Inquest into death of man at chemical plant adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:54 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 17 October 2019

Rob Cranston, second from left, with wife Claire and sons Owen and Lewis Picture: Family submit/Go Fund Me

An inquest into the death of a man who died in an explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich has been adjourned.

Briar Chemicals, where Rob Cranston died in 2018 Photo: Luke PowellBriar Chemicals, where Rob Cranston died in 2018 Photo: Luke Powell

Robert Cranston, 46, died in at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 27 2018, after suffering serious injuries following an incident at Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road, Norwich.

The inquest into his death was opened on 20 August 2018, then adjourned.

At an pre-inquest review, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said the full inquest into Mr Cranston's death was not ready to go ahead as it was unclear as to whether or not the case would be taken to prosecution.

The case has been adjourned for a further review on January 17 2020.

