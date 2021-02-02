Mum's fundraising plea for 'cheeky' son's life-changing equipment

Published: 4:08 PM February 2, 2021

Emma Aston from Buxton, pictured running with her daughter Skye, five, as she is raising funds to get her son, eight-year-old Robbie, a new buggy and car seat.

A bid to raise enough money to buy some much-needed equipment for a "cheeky" Norfolk youngster with a rare developmental condition has been launched.

Robbie Aston, from Buxton, has Macrocephaly Capillary Malformation syndrome.

Commonly known as M-CM or M-CAP, the condition is incredibly rare and in Robbie's case has resulted in him having severe developmental delay, low muscle tone, lax joints, mobility difficulties and epilepsy.



Now, in a bid to help the eight-year-old take part in some of his favourite activities such as going to the beach and on dog walks, his family are trying to raise the £5,000 needed to buy him an all-terrain buggy and car seat to make going on adventures possible.

Emma Aston, Robbie's mother, said the equipment would make "such a difference" to her son's quality of life.

She said he had outgrown his old buggy, and at the moment had to make do with a normal car seat, with an adapted harness which she struggled to lift him into.

She said: "He loves taking the dog for a walk and he did have a small off-road buggy but the side has snapped, so he's in a wheelchair at the moment but it gets stuck in the mud."



In order to raise the necessary £5,000, Ms Aston has committed to cycle or run 5km every day throughout 2021, her cousin is running 5km every day during February and Robbie's former childminder and her family have pledged to run 100 miles between them across the Malvern Hills, where they live, on Valentine's Day.

Ms Aston said the number of people willing to help Robbie was a credit to him and his bubbly personality.

She said; "It shows how much people love him, which is really nice and people do want to do a lot for him.

"I was overwhelmed by the amount we raised in the first few days, particularly during this time but we have got to the point where we have exhausted the friends and family."



Ms Aston said being able to buy Robbie the new equipment would impact the family's life in a "really positive way".

She said: "[It would] just allow him to be a normal little boy and do the things that normal boys do."

To donate to Robbie's fundraising campaign visit: www.gofundme.com/f/he5ptk-raising-for-robbie