Peace flock 'migrating' across Norfolk to show solidarity with Ukraine

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:26 AM April 6, 2022
Rob Woods, 72, from Welborne, has created a Ukrainian peace flock pop-up installation as a message of hope and peace.

Rob Woods has created a Ukrainian peace flock pop-up installation as a message of hope and peace. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Solidarity with Ukrainians is being shown through a pop-up installation of a flock of birds that have been 'migrating' across Norfolk.

Rob Woods, from Welborne, near Dereham, created the wooden animals as a way of doing something practical to show his support and to get others involved by making it a "communal experience".

The Norfolk-based sculptor initially asked people in his village to place the 26 birds in their front gardens and moved them daily to give the impression that they were migrating around the area.

Rob Woods, 72, from Welborne, has been placing the flock of birds at locations in Norfolk.

Rob Woods has been placing the flock of birds at locations in Norfolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He has since extended the flock's travels to a number of places in Norfolk including locations in Wymondham, Hingham, Shipdham, Woodrising and Kimberley with the aim of spreading a "message of hope" amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European nation.

"Ideally this message of hope and peace will also be relayed to Ukrainians in Ukraine and across Europe," Mr Woods said.

"The white bird is a symbol of peace, so I used that as a basis for it and I just wanted something which was a gentle response to Ukraine, to send that message of hope and peace to the people.

"The point was they are like a metaphor of migratory birds taking token peace from us to them in Ukraine."

Rob Woods, 72, from Welborne, made around 26 of the birds as part of the flock to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Rob Woods, 72, from Welborne, made around 26 of the birds as part of the flock to show solidarity with Ukraine. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 72-year-old, who is also a member of the Norwich 20 group of artists, has been posting pictures of the flock on local Facebook groups after visiting different areas.

He places the pop-up installation at locations for around half an hour before moving on to the next.

He said: "We had a really good response from Wymondham and Hingham.

"It's currently in Welborne and I plan to go to Dereham on Friday.

"It's really exciting to see people's response to it. It's really positive and I've had lots of people who want to have it in their gardens."

Rob Woods, 72, from Welborne has created a flock of birds with the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity.

Rob Woods created a flock of birds with the colours of the Ukrainian flag - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The sculptor has also been in contact with people in Australia and Canada who are interested in replicating the idea, which Mr Woods said would convey an "international message".

Messages on social media about the idea said it was "brilliant", "beautiful" and "inspiring".

One said: “Maybe we should go back to carrier pigeons and flood Russia with messages of peace to thwart Putin."

The flock of birds at location in Shipdham.

The flock of birds at location in Shipdham. - Credit: Rob Woods

The pop-up flock of birds installation on the green in front of the village sign in Hingham.

The pop-up flock of birds installation on the green in front of the village sign in Hingham. - Credit: Rob Woods

The pop-up flock of birds installation at a location in Wymondham.

The pop-up flock of birds installation at a location in Wymondham. - Credit: Rob Woods

The flock of birds in Woodrising.

The flock of birds in Woodrising. - Credit: Rob Woods

The pop-up flock of birds installation in Kimberley.

The pop-up flock of birds installation in Kimberley. - Credit: Rob Woods


