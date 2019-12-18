New radio station launches in Norwich

Rob Lee has founded an online radio station from Norwich. Photo: Rob Lee Rob Lee

A new online radio station has launched from Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rob Lee has founded an online radio station from Norwich. Photo: Rob Lee Rob Lee has founded an online radio station from Norwich. Photo: Rob Lee

Rob Lee founded the station, which is called Variety, while being out of work as he wanted to keep busy and meet people with similar interests.

The 26-year-old is originally from Essex but moved to Norwich with family 10 years ago and has set up his station from a home studio in the city, with other DJs also broadcasting from their homes in Norwich and across the country.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lee said: "We started it as a hobby, since then we have got people music licenses and a group of very talented volunteer presenters that broadcast from their home studios.

Rob Lee has founded an online radio station from Norwich. Photo: Rob Lee Rob Lee has founded an online radio station from Norwich. Photo: Rob Lee

"So far it has been a great success and already helped many DJs feel good about themselves with the feedback they have given me and it's getting us heard so it's an all round winner."

Variety covers news, travel and weather with a breakfast show that Mr Lee hosts.

You can tune in at varietylive.co.uk