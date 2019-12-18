Search

New radio station launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 December 2019

Rob Lee has founded an online radio station from Norwich. Photo: Rob Lee

Rob Lee

A new online radio station has launched from Norwich.

Rob Lee founded the station, which is called Variety, while being out of work as he wanted to keep busy and meet people with similar interests.

The 26-year-old is originally from Essex but moved to Norwich with family 10 years ago and has set up his station from a home studio in the city, with other DJs also broadcasting from their homes in Norwich and across the country.

Mr Lee said: "We started it as a hobby, since then we have got people music licenses and a group of very talented volunteer presenters that broadcast from their home studios.

"So far it has been a great success and already helped many DJs feel good about themselves with the feedback they have given me and it's getting us heard so it's an all round winner."

Variety covers news, travel and weather with a breakfast show that Mr Lee hosts.

You can tune in at varietylive.co.uk

