Adventure park roaring with excitement after scooping multiple awards

PUBLISHED: 10:07 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 20 November 2018

Primary Times readers voted for Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based at Lenwade. Its Dinos at Night event was also voted for in the Days Out With The Kids Family Favourite Awards. (Left to right) Lewis Warnes, retail and admissions assistant; Adam Goymour, park manager, Sam Bossley, IT apprentice; Charmain Orton, guest services team leader; Ben Jewiss, assistant park manager; Olwyn Jennison, listings editor at Primary Times; Sam Hill, food and beverage assistant. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

The team behind a popular adventure park in Norfolk is celebrating after scooping a multitude of roar-some awards.

Primary Times readers voted for Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based at Lenwade. Its Dinos at Night event was also voted for in the Days Out With The Kids Family Favourite Awards. (Left to right) Jade Newbold, marketing manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, with Olwyn Jennison, listings editor at Primary Times. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.Primary Times readers voted for Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based at Lenwade. Its Dinos at Night event was also voted for in the Days Out With The Kids Family Favourite Awards. (Left to right) Jade Newbold, marketing manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, with Olwyn Jennison, listings editor at Primary Times. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

It is after families from across the county voted Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure based at Lenwade, in mid-Norfolk, one of their top spot attractions to visit.

Readers of the national magazine Primary Times voted for the family-owned adventure park as part of the Reader Star Awards.

As well as being named Overall Winner, it was also awarded Best Value for Money Attraction, Family Attraction (for a Full Day Out), and Indoor Play.

Linda Edwards, publishing editor at Primary Times, said: “We would like to commend Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure on winning the particularly significant Overall Winner award.

“Winning awards across several categories is an example of consistent practice and good management.”

The park’s annual Dinos at Night event was also voted for by the public in the Days Out With The Kids Family Favourite Awards as the Best Event at an Attraction in the East of England.

As part of these awards, more than 20,000 families voted for their favourite attractions and events.

The park will now go into the national final where it will compete against other popular events across the country.

Manager Adam Goymour said: “We are extremely proud to win these prestigious awards - particularly as we pride ourselves on providing a full day out of adventure for the whole family to enjoy.

“This year we have invested over £2 million to further improve our park, as we continue to appeal to a broader age range of families, with the introduction of our predator high ropes and the explorers restaurant and surrounding areas.”

The annual Dinos at Night event is now in its sixth year and has seen more than 11,000 visitors attend in that time.

Mr Goymour added: “The event provides great entertainment and activities to suit all ages, including a funfair alley, mascot race and live music.

“This year guests enjoyed viewing stars in the sky with the Norwich Astronomy Club and got hands on with the British Science Association.”

The 85-acre park is open all year round except Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

A full list of the Primary Times winners can be found here .

A full list of the Days Out With The Kids Family Favourite Awards can be found here .

