Roadworks, closures and diversions for motorists to avoid in Norfolk

Published: 7:59 PM July 4, 2021

There are plenty of roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Major improvements on the A47 and resurfacing works are among the multiple roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk.

These are some of the key works which you need to be aware of within the county if you are travelling on the roads:

Plumstead Road, Thorpe End

Essential work is due to take place from Monday, July 5 to resurface the worn-out pavement and install new kerbs on the southern side of Plumstead Road.

The works, which will cost £120,000, are expected to take seven weeks to complete, weather permitting.

There will be four-way temporary traffic lights on the junction between Plumstead Road, Green Lane North and Heath Road, and three-way temporary traffic lights between the mini roundabout from Plumstead Road to Broadland drive. There will also be two-way lights on Plumstead Road.

Some resurfacing work will take place overnight to avoid disruption. - Credit: Highways England

A143 roundabout, Ditchingham

Essential road resurfacing works will start on the A143 Broome Bypass / B1332 Norwich Road roundabout at Ditchingham from Monday, July 5.

The works will see the old worn out road surface removed and replaced with a new smooth surface.

It is being carried out overnight in order to minimise disruption on this busy section of the network. It is estimated it will take two nights to complete.

Part of the B1332 Norwich Road will need to be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 50m and a section of Ditchingham Dam will also be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 50m.

The closure will be required from 7pm–6am for the two nights.

Meanwhile resurfacing work is due to start on Wednesday, July 7 on the A143 Bungay Road/A144 Broad Street roundabout at Ditchingham.

Two-way temporary traffic lights and a 20mph To ensure the work can be completed swiftly and

safely a section of Broad street will need to be closed from its junction with the roundabout for a

distance of 35m from 7pm–6am.

Resurfacing works are among the multiple roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Stoke Road, Stoke Holy Cross

Work also starts on Monday, July 5 to carry out essential resurfacing works on Stoke Road in Stoke Holy Cross.

Stoke Road will be closed for two days, from the junction with A140, south eastwards to

its junction with Mill Road.

There will be a signed diversion route in place.

Access for residents living within the road closure will be maintained throughout the

works.

Attleborough Road, Great Ellingham

Work has begun to construct a new roundabout at the B1077 Attleborough Road, Hingham Road crossroads in Great Ellingham.

The roundabout is being built as a planning condition related to two developments nearby and is designed to make the junction easier to navigate.

The work, which will be carried out in stages to help minimise disruption, is expected to take 14 weeks to complete.

Hingham Road has been closed from the junction with Attleborough Road northwards to Bow Street for seven weeks in order to construct the northern half of the new roundabout.

A fully signed diversion route is in place.

Drivers are being warned of several road closures in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Charles Close, Wroxham

A five week programme of works to resurface the pavement on Charles Close in Wroxham continues this week.

Traffic is being managed with three-way lights on the junctions and two-way lights along Charles Close during the whole duration of the scheme.

The works, costing £30,000, should be completed this week.

A contraflow system is in place on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A47, Thickthorn

Roadworks are ongoing on the A47 between Trowse and Thickthorn as part of Highway England's project in which £300m has been committed for the road.

Until Tuesday, July 13 a two-way contraflow system will then be in place day and night (including weekends) on the A47 between Postwick and Ipswich Road (A140 junction).

The A146 westbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed. A signed diversion route will be in place.

From July 13-18 there will be overnight closures from 8pm to 6am between Thickthorn Interchange and Postwick, with a westbound closure on July 13 only and then eastbound closures from July 14-18 July to remove the contraflow barriers.

The scheme is due to continue until August.

A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Stoke Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden



