Drivers facing long delays on A146 due to roadworks

Published: 9:14 AM May 10, 2021

There are a number of roadworks being carried out across Norfolk today. - Credit: One.Network

Roadworks are causing delays on the A146.

Resurfacing, along with utility work and temporary speed limits, are causing delays to both drivers and bus companies between Norwich and Beccles this morning.

Norfolk County Council is resurfacing part of the A146 at Holverston and Framlingham Pigot and Kirby Bedon.

While the work is being carried out 24hr 10mph speed limits are in place.

The work is scheduled to take place from May 10-June 7, 2021.

Also along the A146, near to The Gull Inn, Anglian Water is carrying out waterworks. The work is scheduled to take place until May 14. While the work is being done temporary traffic lights are in place.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.