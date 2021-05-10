News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Live

Drivers facing long delays on A146 due to roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:14 AM May 10, 2021   
One.Network roadworks map Norfolk

There are a number of roadworks being carried out across Norfolk today. - Credit: One.Network

Roadworks are causing delays on the A146.

Resurfacing, along with utility work and temporary speed limits, are causing delays to both drivers and bus companies between Norwich and Beccles this morning.

Norfolk County Council is resurfacing part of the A146 at Holverston and Framlingham Pigot and Kirby Bedon.

While the work is being carried out 24hr 10mph speed limits are in place.

The work is scheduled to take place from May 10-June 7, 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Also along the A146, near to The Gull Inn, Anglian Water is carrying out waterworks. The work is scheduled to take place until May 14. While the work is being done temporary traffic lights are in place.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map

Most Read

  1. 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  2. 2 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
  3. 3 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
  1. 4 Man kicked and punched in head by group of attackers
  2. 5 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
  3. 6 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK
  4. 7 Hotel owner on directing The Only Way is Essex stars in Norfolk
  5. 8 'It's a blow for the community' - Day centre closes after 43 years
  6. 9 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk
  7. 10 Woman who got stuck in marshes rescued by coastguards
Norfolk
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vote counting

Local Elections 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Election count

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey

Environment News

Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Gladys Parfitt, 74, can no longer tend her beloved garden

Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus