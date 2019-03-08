Busy A146 road reopens after crash causes 'significant' delays

A crash caused significant delays on the A146 road at Yelverton. Picture: Google Images Archant

A busy road had to be closed as emergency services dealt with a crash on the A146 at Yelverton.

Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham, Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were all called out following a collision on the A146 Loddon Road at Yelverton about 9.40am on Saturday, May 11.

A person had to be cut free from their vehicle following the crash on the main A146 road between Norwich and Lowestoft.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews from Carrow and Earlham released one person from a road traffic collision involving a vehicle on Loddon Road.

"Crews also assisted ambulance crews with casualty care and made the vehicle and the surrouding area safe."

Norfolk Police Tweeted that there was likely to be "significant delays" for all road users, with the road reopening at around 11.05am.

Border Bus Tweeted: "A146 at #Yelverton has reopened after earlier RTC.

"146 buses between #Norwich and #Southwold reverting to normal route."