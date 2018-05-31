Road closed after van hits car

Police officers were called after an rtc in Swafield. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A bridge has been damaged and a road is closed after a van crashed into a stationary car.

The collision took place on the B1145 in Swafield, near North Walsham, at around 10pm on Thursday, December 5.

Police officers, three crews of firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the small village.

Norfolk Police control room inspector, James Makepeace, said a grey Land Rover Discovery 4x4 parked on the side of the road had been hit from behind by a silver Ford Transit van.

Insp Makepeace said the car, which was near a bridge, had been forced up an embankment and rolled.

He added a man was trapped inside the 4x4 and the bridge had been damaged by the incident.

The road is expected to be shut overnight and highways officers have been informed.