Search

Advanced search

Road closed after van hits car

PUBLISHED: 23:30 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:30 05 December 2019

Police officers were called after an rtc in Swafield. Photo: James Bass.

Police officers were called after an rtc in Swafield. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A bridge has been damaged and a road is closed after a van crashed into a stationary car.

The collision took place on the B1145 in Swafield, near North Walsham, at around 10pm on Thursday, December 5.

Police officers, three crews of firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the small village.

Norfolk Police control room inspector, James Makepeace, said a grey Land Rover Discovery 4x4 parked on the side of the road had been hit from behind by a silver Ford Transit van.

Insp Makepeace said the car, which was near a bridge, had been forced up an embankment and rolled.

He added a man was trapped inside the 4x4 and the bridge had been damaged by the incident.

The road is expected to be shut overnight and highways officers have been informed.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The car which has overturned on the A47 at West Bilney, near King's Lynn Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Road closed after van hits car

Police officers were called after an rtc in Swafield. Photo: James Bass.

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The car which has overturned on the A47 at West Bilney, near King's Lynn Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals what every runner wants for Christmas

Mark Armstrong about to come into the home straight at the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Garage and car showroom could make way for more than 140 student homes

A CGI image of the new student accommodation which could be built in Rouen Road, Norwich. Pic: Crosslane Student Developments

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists