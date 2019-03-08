Search

Police reopen section of A11 which was temporarily closed

PUBLISHED: 17:13 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 22 May 2019

The A11 is currently closed. Photo: James Bass.

Police have reopened a section of the A11 which was temporarily closed due to concerns for the safety of a woman.

The southbound carriageway of the A-road, which was closed between Spooner Row and Besthorpe was reopened shortly before 4.45pm.

On Twitter a spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the earlier concerns for the safety of a woman has been resolved.

