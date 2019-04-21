Police on the scene of mid Norfolk crash

Police called to a road crash at Bawdeswell near Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A car and a motorcycle have collided in mid Norfolk, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Norfolk police were called to the scene of the crash at 10.50am today (Sunday, April 21) to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the B1147 Dereham Road at Bawdeswell, north-east of Dereham.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the road remains closed between Bawdeswell Garden Centre and Bylaugh Hall. Local diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 137 of 21 April.

