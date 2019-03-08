Lifeboat rescues 16 people - including two babies - cut off by tide

Sixteen people - including two babies - have been rescued by a lifeboat crew after becoming cut off by the ride.

The Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft crew was called to reports of people being cut off at Scolt Head Island at Brancaster at 3.30pm on Saturday.

They said it was the highest number of people so far this holiday season.

They said that the 16 people - 11 adults and five children, including two babies - were all on holiday from different areas of the country.

"They told the crew they had not realised the state of the tide, which was filing the channel between them and the safety of the beach," they said. "They were taken aboard the hovercraft and transferred to the beach into the care of the local coastguard response team.

"It took three journeys to evacuate them from the island."