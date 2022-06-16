News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
News

Dog saved by lifeboat crew after getting caught in fast-flowing channel

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:28 AM June 16, 2022
xxx_springerspaniel_brancaster_jun22

The RNLI saved a springer spaniel who got caught in a channel in Brancaster - Credit: Hunstanton RNLI

A dog has been rescued in north Norfolk after it got caught in a fast-flowing channel.

Hunstanton RNLI launched a lifeboat at 5.50am on Wednesday, June 15, after receiving reports of a dog in trouble.

The crew were dispatched to Brancaster where they located a springer spaniel swimming in the fast-flowing channel with the incoming tide.

They managed to get a hold of the exhausted dog, called Digby, and bring him aboard along with the owner who was on the shore.

The crew put both in the care of the local coastguard.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "If your dog is in trouble in the water do not go in after it, call the coastguard who will call the RNLI if needed."

Norfolk Live News
Brancaster News
North Norfolk News

