RNLI hovercraft launched to search for missing bait digger
Published: 2:39 PM November 2, 2021
The RNLI has launched a hovercraft in the search for a missing bait digger who did not return home at the time he was expected.
It was launched from Hunstanton lifeboat station just before 2.50pm on Tuesday after a man who was digging for worms for fishing bait did not return home.
An RNLI Hunstanton spokesperson said: "We're just out searching for him at the moment but he could be anywhere.
"We're just searching the area to make sure that he's not actually missing in the water."