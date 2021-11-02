News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
RNLI hovercraft launched to search for missing bait digger

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:39 PM November 2, 2021
Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft joined the search for the missing dog on Heacham beach. Picture: Matthew

RNLI Hunstanton has launched its hovercraft to search for a missing bate digger.

The RNLI has launched a hovercraft in the search for a missing bait digger who did not return home at the time he was expected.

It was launched from Hunstanton lifeboat station just before 2.50pm on Tuesday after a man who was digging for worms for fishing bait did not return home.

An RNLI Hunstanton spokesperson said: "We're just out searching for him at the moment but he could be anywhere.

"We're just searching the area to make sure that he's not actually missing in the water."

