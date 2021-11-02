RNLI hovercraft launched to search for missing bait digger

RNLI Hunstanton has launched its hovercraft to search for a missing bate digger.

It was launched from Hunstanton lifeboat station just before 2.50pm on Tuesday after a man who was digging for worms for fishing bait did not return home.

An RNLI Hunstanton spokesperson said: "We're just out searching for him at the moment but he could be anywhere.

"We're just searching the area to make sure that he's not actually missing in the water."