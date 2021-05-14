Giant lobster and lifeboat crew walk town to raise funds for RNLI

Published: 5:04 PM May 14, 2021

Jacqui Palmer, Heritage Development Manager at the Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer, on the RNLI's Mayday mile campaign walk. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

If you were walking on the beach in Cromer on Friday and saw a lifeboat crew in vintage outfits walking with a giant lobster, you weren't hallucinating.

On Friday, May 14, volunteers from the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum, accompanied another in a giant lobster outfit, set off on a walk around Cromer as part of the RNLI's mayday mile campaign.

The national fundraising campaign takes its name from the mayday calls the RNLI has answered for nearly 200 years.

This year, the RNLI is reversing the call and asking for the general public to support it and ahead of what is widely expected to be an extremely busy summer season for the lifesavers.

Jacqui Palmer, heritage development manager at the museum who took part in the walk along with David Stubbs, Mike Quenby, Mike Keane and Alan Gepp said the walk was "great fun."

She said: "Lot's of people were interested and it was really nice to talk to them about the museum being open and the fundraising."

The walk saw the volunteers head to the wreck of the Fernebo lies, the rescue of which saw Henry Blogg awarded his first Gold Medal in 1917.

The group then headed to the Doctor’s Steps to the top of the cliff and Henry Blogg’s bust before passing the old coast guard watch house where rockets were fired to warn of ships in trouble, Henry Blogg's former school and home before finishing their route at the lifeboat station on the pier.

To support the museum's Mayday campaign visit: https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/fundraising/blogg-museums-fundraising-page

The Henry Blogg museum will reopen to the public from Wednesday, May 19.