News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Giant lobster and lifeboat crew walk town to raise funds for RNLI

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:04 PM May 14, 2021   
Jacqui Palmer, Heritage Development Manager at the Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer, on the RNLI's Mayda

Jacqui Palmer, Heritage Development Manager at the Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer, on the RNLI's Mayday mile campaign walk. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

If you were walking on the beach in Cromer on Friday and saw a lifeboat crew in vintage outfits walking with a giant lobster, you weren't hallucinating.

On Friday, May 14, volunteers from the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum, accompanied another in a giant lobster outfit, set off on a walk around Cromer as part of the RNLI's mayday mile campaign.

The national fundraising campaign takes its name from the mayday calls the RNLI has answered for nearly 200 years. 

Jacqui Palmer, Heritage Development Manager at Henry Blogg Museum, and museum volunteers David Stubb

Jacqui Palmer, Heritage Development Manager at Henry Blogg Museum, and museum volunteers David Stubbs, Alan Gepp, Mike Quenby and Mike Keane on the RNLI's Mayday mile campaign walk. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

This year, the RNLI is reversing the call and asking for the general public to support it and ahead of what is widely expected to be an extremely busy summer season for the lifesavers.

A group of volunteers have donned historical lifesaving gear and walked a mile around Cromer to raise money for the RNLI.

A group of volunteers have donned historical lifesaving gear and walked a mile around Cromer to raise money for the RNLI. - Credit: Rachel Farr / RNLI

Jacqui Palmer, heritage development manager at the museum who took part in the walk along with David Stubbs, Mike Quenby, Mike Keane and Alan Gepp said the walk was "great fun."

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Lot's of people were interested and it was really nice to talk to them about the museum being open and the fundraising."

Henry Blogg Museum volunteers Alan Gepp, Mike Keane, Mike Quenby, Jacqui Palmer (Heritage Developmen

Henry Blogg Museum volunteers Alan Gepp, Mike Keane, Mike Quenby, Jacqui Palmer (Heritage Development Manager at the museum) and David Stubbs on the RNLI's Mayday mile campaign walk. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

The walk saw the volunteers head to the wreck of the Fernebo lies, the rescue of which saw Henry Blogg awarded his first Gold Medal in 1917.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
  2. 2 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
  3. 3 Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021
  1. 4 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
  2. 5 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  3. 6 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17
  4. 7 Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days
  5. 8 Indian variant could hamper roadmap, Norfolk health expert says
  6. 9 Owners of popular street food van open café bistro in Norwich
  7. 10 City step up Skipp Spurs chase

The group then headed to the Doctor’s Steps to the top of the cliff and Henry Blogg’s bust before passing the old coast guard watch house where rockets were fired to warn of ships in trouble, Henry Blogg's former school and home before finishing their route at the lifeboat station on the pier.

Cromer lifeboat hero blue plaques preview - Henry Blogg

Cromer lifeboat hero blue plaques preview - Henry Blogg - Credit: Archant

To support the museum's Mayday campaign visit: https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/fundraising/blogg-museums-fundraising-page

The Henry Blogg museum will reopen to the public from Wednesday, May 19.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period.

Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Borough and county councillor Carl Annison has tagged as 'a disgrace' the standard of resurfacing work in Hopton.

Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that...

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus