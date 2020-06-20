Search

Advanced search

New coxswain to follow in Henry Blogg’s footsteps at RNLI Cromer

20 June, 2020 - 12:14
Paul Watling is the new coxswain at RNLI Cromer. Pictures: RNLI

Paul Watling is the new coxswain at RNLI Cromer. Pictures: RNLI

Archant

Three new appointments have been made to RNLI Cromer’s team of volunteer lifeboat and shore crew.

Roger Sutton is one of the new deputy launch authorities (DLAs) at RNLI Cromer. Pictures: RNLIRoger Sutton is one of the new deputy launch authorities (DLAs) at RNLI Cromer. Pictures: RNLI

It comes in the same week as the charity celebrates the life of its most famous son, Henry Blogg, who died 66 years ago in June.

Paul Watling, who has been appointed coxswain/mechanic, has been a volunteer for the RNLI for 32 years, starting at Happisburgh as a crew member on the D class, progressing to helm and mechanic.

He joined RNLI Cromer in May 2005 as the station’s mechanic on the Tyne class lifeboat, Ruby and Arthur Reed II.

He took up a new position in 2017 with the RNLI as an assessor and trainer, covering an area from Cleethorpes in the north to Portsmouth in the south.

Steve Guest is one of the new deputy launch authorities (DLAs) at RNLI Cromer. Pictures: RNLISteve Guest is one of the new deputy launch authorities (DLAs) at RNLI Cromer. Pictures: RNLI

Mr Watling said: “My aim is to create a family environment for the station.

“We often forget that behind any great crew member there is often a great partner who supports them in their volunteering role, so I would like to bring these family members into our lifeboat family.

“Likewise, we also must not forget the fantastic work of our shop staff and ladies’ guild and supporters, without whom we would not be able to operate. We are one team and that is what I would like to achieve at Cromer.”

RNLI Cromer has also appointed two new additional deputy launch authorities (DLAs), Steve Guest and Roger Sutton, who already serve as shore crew members. They will join existing DLAs, John Redmond and Mike Wass.

Henry Blogg was the most decorated lifeboatman in RNLI history, serving for 53 years on Cromers lifeboats. Picture: Archant libraryHenry Blogg was the most decorated lifeboatman in RNLI history, serving for 53 years on Cromers lifeboats. Picture: Archant library

Derek Hinds, RNLI Cromer chairman, said: “On behalf of the management group of Cromer Lifeboat we are pleased to see Paul return to our station as coxswain/mechanic.

“Paul is held in high esteem by all at Cromer station for the dedication and commitment he showed in his previous role as mechanic.

“We are also pleased to welcome on board Steve and Roger to the operations team as DLAs - excellent appointments for our station.”

Henry Blogg was the most decorated lifeboatman in RNLI history, serving for 53 years on Cromer’s lifeboats. With the assistance of his crew, he saved 873 lives from the North Sea.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Vandals destroy five-year-old’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ in woods

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

‘It’s cheaper to stay closed’: Pub owners’ bleak view on reopening

Dawn Hopkins, The Rose. Pic: Archant

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

‘Stunning’ piece of wild coastal scenery up for sale at £500,000

Barrow Common, a “'very special'” stretch of the north Norfolk landscape overlooking Brancaster Staithe, is up for sale with a guide price of £500,000. The site includes a former Second World War radar station and air raid shelter. Picture: Brown & Co

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Forty care homes in Norfolk dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

There are about 40 care homes in Norfolk with coronavirus cases. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.
Drive 24