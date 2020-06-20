New coxswain to follow in Henry Blogg’s footsteps at RNLI Cromer
Archant
Three new appointments have been made to RNLI Cromer’s team of volunteer lifeboat and shore crew.
It comes in the same week as the charity celebrates the life of its most famous son, Henry Blogg, who died 66 years ago in June.
Paul Watling, who has been appointed coxswain/mechanic, has been a volunteer for the RNLI for 32 years, starting at Happisburgh as a crew member on the D class, progressing to helm and mechanic.
He joined RNLI Cromer in May 2005 as the station’s mechanic on the Tyne class lifeboat, Ruby and Arthur Reed II.
He took up a new position in 2017 with the RNLI as an assessor and trainer, covering an area from Cleethorpes in the north to Portsmouth in the south.
Mr Watling said: “My aim is to create a family environment for the station.
“We often forget that behind any great crew member there is often a great partner who supports them in their volunteering role, so I would like to bring these family members into our lifeboat family.
“Likewise, we also must not forget the fantastic work of our shop staff and ladies’ guild and supporters, without whom we would not be able to operate. We are one team and that is what I would like to achieve at Cromer.”
RNLI Cromer has also appointed two new additional deputy launch authorities (DLAs), Steve Guest and Roger Sutton, who already serve as shore crew members. They will join existing DLAs, John Redmond and Mike Wass.
Derek Hinds, RNLI Cromer chairman, said: “On behalf of the management group of Cromer Lifeboat we are pleased to see Paul return to our station as coxswain/mechanic.
“Paul is held in high esteem by all at Cromer station for the dedication and commitment he showed in his previous role as mechanic.
“We are also pleased to welcome on board Steve and Roger to the operations team as DLAs - excellent appointments for our station.”
Henry Blogg was the most decorated lifeboatman in RNLI history, serving for 53 years on Cromer’s lifeboats. With the assistance of his crew, he saved 873 lives from the North Sea.
