Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos

Published: 6:31 AM July 23, 2021 Updated: 7:52 AM July 23, 2021

Hunstanton RNLI helped the HM Coastguard off the Norfolk coast to find three girls out to sea on lilos. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Three young girls had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew after their lilos began drifting out to sea - sparking a warning about using the inflatables off our coast.

At 5.35pm on Thursday, the UK Coastguard requested launch of Hunstanton lifeboat to the report of people in lilos being swept out to sea.

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat crew launched, reaching the scene to find a paddle boarder had also gone to assist the girls.

The lifeboat recovered two and the paddle boarder brought the third girl ashore.

The girls were all okay.

Advice was given about the use of inflatables on the sea.

Hunstanton RNLI said: "Our advice to visitors to the beach, is please do not use inflatables in tidal waters."

Earlier that day, the UK Coastguard requested the launch of Hunstanton RNLI Hovercraft to reports of six people having been cut off by the tide on Scolt Head Island at Brancaster.

On arrival at Scolt Head Island it was reported that all six had made it back to the mainland unaided.

However, as the hovercraft was about to recover to station, the crew were called to a report of a kite surfer in trouble off the lighthouse.

The surfer, a young man, had got into trouble with his kite and his mother and younger brother informed the recovery team on the beach.

The kite surfer had made it back to the beach unharmed as the hovercraft arrived.

The hover crew recovered his kite.

Hunstanton's RNLI crew is frequently called out to rescue people who have been cut off by the tide - Credit: Colin Finch

Play It Safe

The Eastern Daily Press and its sister papers, the North Norfolk News and Great Yarmouth Mercury, have launched the Play It Safe, Be Water Aware campaign to ensure visitors to Norfolk's waters stay safe.

David Powles, EDP editor, said: "Norfolk and Suffolk are blessed with some wonderful places to enjoy water, with miles and miles of stunning coastline and the beautiful Broads.

This newspaper has launched the Play It Safe campaign to encourage people to enjoy the region's water spots safely and responsibly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"However, in recent years there have been several signs that perhaps people are not fully aware of the dangers which can lay beneath and are not fully preparing themselves before going into the water.

"In 2020 we sadly saw several tragedies both on the coast and inland and already this summer there has been one tragic death of a young man.

"We want to spread more awareness to those looking to enjoy our waters and hope this campaign will do just that, plus encouraging shopkeepers and businesses in popular areas to display our specially designed posters."

