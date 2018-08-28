Call for artists to make their mark on largest urban art mural in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 13:45 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 21 January 2019
Whether you are a fully-fledged artist or a part-time doodler, you could see your artwork brighten up a 30 metre wall in Norwich city centre.
Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is searching for an artist to fill its latest and largest urban art space in Norwich, at Riverside Entertainment.
The 30 metre canvas atop Frankie and Benny’s restaurant is the eighth site ready to be transformed into an inspiring piece of outdoor street art, following the theme ‘Norwich, the city of stories.’
There are a number of colourful creations covering our city walls, and the latest project will be calling for artists across the world for the first time.
The winning artist can receive a commission of up to £10,000 to design and install their piece in Norwich city centre, and for those with no prior experience have the option for Norwich BID to install and receive a reduced prize pot.
Stefan Gurney, executive director at the BID, said, “This is a fantastic project for the city and we are delighted to spread the geographical reach of the murals to the expanded BID area.
“We want Norwich’s urban art to be executed in a distinctive way, with each piece unique to Norwich interpreting the city’s history, surroundings, and vision for the years ahead.
“Norwich’s story telling heritage isn’t just told about words, its stories are told through its architecture, culture and art.”
Ann Mitchell, general manager at Riverside Entertainment said, “We are delighted to be part of the urban art project and see our building used as the canvas for the largest mural in the city.”
Norwich BID is searching for a truly exceptional artist to create a 21st century masterpiece for this magnificent medieval city during a year which sees big anniversaries and commemorations for some of the largest names in art history, including Salvador Dali, Piet Mondrian, Leonardo Da Vinci and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
The seven existing murals in the city centre have brought otherwise ordinary buildings and unusual spaces to life, adding to the Norwich art story which is already a very rich cultural offer.
For full terms and conditions, visit: www.norwichbid.co.uk/urban-art-competition.
Norwich city centre is already home to seven vibrant and eye-catching murals, including a 3D bookshelf, a friendly dragon and Norwich street scenes.
Pymm & Co, Ber Street
The colourful depiction of the city was designed by Poppy Cole. It is the first outdoor art piece to be installed in the city centre - in 2016 - and includes some of its most iconic buildings, including the cathedral and castle.
Hatch Brenner, Theatre Street
Artist Beverley Coaraldean drew the city landscape using line art, with it’s simple strokes offset by the vibrant lime-green skyline.
Red Lion Street
For those who catch a bus into the city centre from east Norwich, the towering red dragon is one of the first things to greet them as it lingers above the Evans store and keeps an eye on passers-by. The artwork was designed by Malca Shotten.
Virgin Money, Castle Street
This 3D artwork designed by Derek Jackson is best viewed from a distance to truly appreciate its effect, which transforms the city facades into the spine of books.
Pottergate
Taking the city of stories theme literally, the artwork designed by Julia Allum shows a colourful Norwich bursting out of the pages of a book and the River Wensum running through the broads.
Tickety Boo! London Street
Best viewed from Bedford Street, the feline feature designed by Ella Goodwin uses harsh edges of the cutaway design to balance the soft pastel-coloured flowers.
Arcade Street
This latest street art masterpiece was designed by Joey LaMeche and was installed in 2017. It depicts an Iceni tribal marketplace and covers the entire underside of an archway near Castle Meadow.