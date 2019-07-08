Search

River Island recalls clothes made with harmful chemicals as they pose a 'serious risk to health'

08 July, 2019 - 11:34
River Island is recalling clothes products amid fears the chemical levels present could harm wearers. Picture: James Bass

High street retailer River Island has issued an alert about a range of clothes it stocked amid fears they could harm the wearer.

The warning relates to a beaded fringe tassel playsuit (product number 714210), a sequin embellished cami top (product number 720271) and the metal drawcord caps on a diamanté studded hoody (product number 725642).

On its website River Island said: "It has come to our attention that the components on each product identified above contain Lead in excess of legal safety levels and presents a serious risk to the health of anyone wearing or handling the products.

"Affected products can be identified by the product identification numbers printed on the garments wash care label."

The store advises customers who bought any of the items to stop wearing them immediately, keep away from children and return or post to a River Island outlet for a full refund.

The fashion chain is also recalling a check pattern dress with a faux pearl button (product number 723969) and a check pattern sleeveless blouse with the same button (product number 723975) as it contains the chemical Cadmium in excess of legal safety levels.

The affected products first went on sale at River Island in 2018.

There are River Island stores in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Bury St Edmunds.

