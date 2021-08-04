Man denies harming his pet pythons

Published: 4:06 PM August 4, 2021

A man has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges involving four pet snakes he owned.

Ricky McWee, 27 and of Princess Court, Holt, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 4 on one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two counts of failing to ensure animal welfare.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December 24 last year and February 26 at a flat in Cabbell Road, Cromer.

Two reticulated pythons and two Burmese pythons were involved - the court heard that one of the snakes was later euthanised and the other three had been placed elsewhere by the RSPCA.

Among the allegations is that McWee did not ensure one of the snakes was protected from pain, injury, suffering or disease as a consequence of not ensuring that it was provided with adequate veterinary care for breathing problems.

McWee will return to the court later this month to answer the charges.