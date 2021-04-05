Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby

Published: 5:30 AM April 5, 2021

Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park next to the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As a £1.3m investment takes shape at Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, locals should keep their eyes out for improvements around the wider village too.

According to the company's CEO Greg Munford, the most obvious addition is the new 200-space car park replacing a row of shops and the re-branding of the Caesar's amusement arcade.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, with some of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Par - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Other improvements include the creation of a new plaza which will have gabion-style seating shaded by giant umbrellas.

Also in the pipeline are an indoor bowling alley and climbing wall which will be open to the public.

It follows a £10m transformation at the former Seacroft holiday park, bringing in a family activity holiday offer similar to Center Parcs.

The plaza area at the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

Mr Munford said: "There is a perception of Hemsby in some people's minds based on how Richardson's used to operate as an older Pontin's style park that was bringing in coach loads of people to 1960s chalets.

"Now what we are trying to do is change our product model and it opens up Hemsby for everyone."

Initially the car park will be free to use. Charges will likely be introduced in May, probably with free parking with a purchase from Richardson's Yacht Club restaurant and bar.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, inside one of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Meanwhile, the holiday park's evolution continues with more luxury lodges with hot tubs and a new "Concierge" owners' brand bringing a raft of benefits for those who buy a lodge.

Key to the new owners' model is a wellbeing space being proposed for the 1930's 'Trelawn' bungalow built by the original owners.

Lead by Laura Richardson the focus on mindfulness will feature a range of treatments and therapies, and a yoga yurt.

Mr Munford said bookings had been "very strong" with

A 1930s bungalow which is being turned into a wellness space at the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

a surge in interest every time the prime minister made an announcement.

On the hire boat side the summer is already 80pc booked.

Overall it was a shift in quality that was paying dividends as tourism in the UK became fashionable again, he said.

It wasn't just short breaks, with people now opting to spend a week or more away, and the 'shoulder weeks' either side.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, at the site where new lodges are soon to be built at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We want everyone in Hemsby to thrive," he added.

"The last thing we would want would be for it to lose its individuality and the traders in Hemsby have given us nothing but support."