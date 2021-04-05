News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:30 AM April 5, 2021   
Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park n

Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park next to the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As a £1.3m investment takes shape at Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, locals should keep their eyes out for improvements around the wider village too.

According to the company's CEO Greg Munford, the most obvious addition is the new 200-space car park replacing a row of shops and the re-branding of the Caesar's amusement arcade.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, with some of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach H

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, with some of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Par - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Other improvements include the creation of a new plaza which will have gabion-style seating shaded by giant umbrellas.

Also in the pipeline are an indoor bowling alley and climbing wall which will be open to the public.

It follows a £10m transformation at the former Seacroft holiday park, bringing in a family activity holiday offer similar to Center Parcs.

The plaza area at the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The plaza area at the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

Mr Munford said: "There is a perception of Hemsby in some people's minds based on how Richardson's used to operate as an older Pontin's style park that was bringing in coach loads of people to 1960s chalets.

"Now what we are trying to do is change our product model and it opens up Hemsby for everyone."

Most Read

  1. 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  2. 2 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  3. 3 Kenneth Branagh films scenes as Boris Johnson in Norfolk for Sky drama
  1. 4 Transfer rumour: City keen on Manchester United midfielder
  2. 5 'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest
  3. 6 Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans
  4. 7 Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub
  5. 8 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours
  7. 10 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads

Initially the car park will be free to use. Charges will likely be introduced in May, probably with free parking with a purchase from Richardson's Yacht Club restaurant and bar.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, inside one of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, inside one of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Meanwhile, the holiday park's evolution continues with more luxury lodges with hot tubs and a new "Concierge" owners' brand bringing a raft of benefits for those who buy a lodge.

Key to the new owners' model is a wellbeing space being proposed for the 1930's 'Trelawn' bungalow built by the original owners.

Lead by Laura Richardson the focus on mindfulness will feature a range of treatments and therapies, and a yoga yurt.

Mr Munford said bookings had been "very strong" with

A 1930s bungelow which is being turned into a wellness space at the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holida

A 1930s bungalow which is being turned into a wellness space at the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

a surge in interest every time the prime minister made an announcement.

On the hire boat side the summer is already 80pc booked.

Overall it was a shift in quality that was paying dividends as tourism in the UK became fashionable again, he said.

It wasn't just short breaks, with people now opting to spend a week or more away, and the 'shoulder weeks' either side.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, at the site where new lodges are soon to be built at the

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, at the site where new lodges are soon to be built at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We want everyone in Hemsby to thrive," he added.

"The last thing we would want would be for it to lose its individuality  and the traders in Hemsby have given us nothing but support."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Gregory Piper at the dangerous junction at Hillside Road East in Bungay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver's warning over 'danger road' after two near-misses

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Latest figures show coronavirus cases are showing signs of slowing. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Coronavirus

Covid rates in Norfolk up by a fifth - but dropping in over 60s

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus