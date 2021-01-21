Hethersett student offered place at prestigious music school
A Norfolk teenager has been offered a guaranteed spot at one of the UK's most prestigious music schools.
Year 11 student Rhiannon Roberts, who goes to Hethersett Academy, has been given an unconditional place at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester after completing a series of tough video auditions.
Singer Rhiannon will follow in the footsteps of another Hethersett alumnus, cellist Amanda Gomez, who was also offered a spot at Chetham's.
She said: "I was handed the confirmation letter while out for a meal with the family on Christmas Eve, and was in total shock that Chetham’s had accepted me.
"Having gone through three auditions which involved aural tests, having to send four videos singing different genres and being asked lots of questions, they gave no indication if they were going to accept me.
"I am really looking forward to joining the vocal department and doing my music, drama and theatre A-levels at such a prestigious music school."
