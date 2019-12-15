Revealed: What visitors think of Queen's Sandringham Estate

Sandringham House, parts of which are open to the public when the Queen is not in residence Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The Queen's Norfolk retreat has inspired some royal reviews from visitors.

Some 64pc rate Sandringham as 'excellent', with another 27pc describing it as 'good' on reviews website Tripadvisor.

Just 6pc of 1,768 reviewers said it was 'average', 2pc 'poor' and 1pc 'terrible'.

Maat49 wrote: "It is really worth a visit to see a house that is just a family home used by the Royal family for their private holidays.

"The rooms open are beautiful and full of personal objects collected by all members of the Royal family. The museum is well laid out, full of interesting objects and an extensive collection of Royal vehicles."

David B added: "The house itself was beautiful, and offered a fascinating insight into the royal life. The self guiding headsets were easy to operate, and allowed us to enjoy the rooms at our own pace. The food in the tearooms was tasty and reasonably priced, and the staff were very helpful.

"The playground in the grounds was a bit hit with the children, and allowed them to let off some steam after the quiet of the house and museum."

Others praised the gardens and country park around the Grade II listed Royal residence.

Janice 751 said: "I drive to Sandringham 50 miles away in the summer, and 'switch off' as it were. Lovely walks in the trees, or in the house gardens if they are open to visitors."

Hawkes2an added: "To me the Sandringham Estate means not only Sandringham House but also the gardens round the house and the rest of the countryside near to the House. The grounds, especially on a sunny day, are magnificent and you could spend a whole day just walking round them."

Not everybody enjoyed their trip to one of west Norfolk's most-visited attractions.

Oggrocks, who rated their visit as 'terrible', said it was too expensive to get in to see the house. They added: "Cafe very pricey too and the shop had sold out of fridge magnets."

julieamawson64, who rated it 'poor', said: "Not very interesting. Quite sad really when it is still used as a home. Gardens weren't very good either."