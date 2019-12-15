Search

Advanced search

Revealed: What visitors think of Queen's Sandringham Estate

15 December, 2019 - 06:48
Sandringham House, parts of which are open to the public when the Queen is not in residence Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sandringham House, parts of which are open to the public when the Queen is not in residence Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The Queen's Norfolk retreat has inspired some royal reviews from visitors.

Some 64pc rate Sandringham as 'excellent', with another 27pc describing it as 'good' on reviews website Tripadvisor.

Just 6pc of 1,768 reviewers said it was 'average', 2pc 'poor' and 1pc 'terrible'.

Maat49 wrote: "It is really worth a visit to see a house that is just a family home used by the Royal family for their private holidays.

"The rooms open are beautiful and full of personal objects collected by all members of the Royal family. The museum is well laid out, full of interesting objects and an extensive collection of Royal vehicles."

David B added: "The house itself was beautiful, and offered a fascinating insight into the royal life. The self guiding headsets were easy to operate, and allowed us to enjoy the rooms at our own pace. The food in the tearooms was tasty and reasonably priced, and the staff were very helpful.

"The playground in the grounds was a bit hit with the children, and allowed them to let off some steam after the quiet of the house and museum."

Others praised the gardens and country park around the Grade II listed Royal residence.

Janice 751 said: "I drive to Sandringham 50 miles away in the summer, and 'switch off' as it were. Lovely walks in the trees, or in the house gardens if they are open to visitors."

Hawkes2an added: "To me the Sandringham Estate means not only Sandringham House but also the gardens round the house and the rest of the countryside near to the House. The grounds, especially on a sunny day, are magnificent and you could spend a whole day just walking round them."

Not everybody enjoyed their trip to one of west Norfolk's most-visited attractions.

Oggrocks, who rated their visit as 'terrible', said it was too expensive to get in to see the house. They added: "Cafe very pricey too and the shop had sold out of fridge magnets."

julieamawson64, who rated it 'poor', said: "Not very interesting. Quite sad really when it is still used as a home. Gardens weren't very good either."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Watch: Driver shares shocking crash dashcam as warning to others

Shocking moment car overturn near Brandon captured on dashcam. Picture: Stephen Gregory

Home with graveyard is Norfolk’s most viewed

This chapel conversion at North Lopham is the most viewed in Norfolk in 2019 on Rightmove Photo: www.bedfords.co.uk

‘One girl scrubbed the loos’: Regulars muck in to reopen pub

Staff and volunteers are helping to refurbish The Norkie in Bowthorpe ahead of its reopening. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He’s a gentleman’: how Maddison hosted Norwich family after big match

James Maddison with Zach and his new shirt with both Maddison's and Sophie's names on the back. Picture: Courtesy of Alex Taylor.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-1 Premier League draw at Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho sparked fury after opting not to give Norwich City the ball back from a throw in to get treatment for Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Driver shares shocking crash dashcam as warning to others

Shocking moment car overturn near Brandon captured on dashcam. Picture: Stephen Gregory

Driver arrested after crash leaves homes without power

The car crashed near Mildenhall Academy in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Google

‘I’m one of their own’: new MP opens heart after huge win

Duncan Baker of the Conservatives is the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists