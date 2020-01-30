'The little arms were a big challenge' - GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculptures unveiled

Break charity's new art trail sculpture is revealed.

After much anticipation the terror of T-Rexes that will invade Norwich later this year have been revealed.

The latest sculpture trail supporting children's charity Break will brood their way into the city in the summer, with 20 brightly coloured dinosaurs set to be spread across Norwich.

Following on from elephants, gorillas, dragons and hares, the GoGo Discover T-Rexes will provide the latest summer sculpture trail in 2020 - before returning with friends in 2021.

The 20 Tyrannosaurs will each be individually designed by local artists and sponsored by a number of different businesses, before eventually being auctioned by off to raise funds for the charity.

Martin Green, Break's project manager for the trail, said: "From our point of view, 2020 will very much be Norwich's year of the dinosaur, with Dippy coming to the cathedral and Lego at the Forum, so we thought T-Rexes would be a perfect companion for them.

"Obviously, we wouldn't recommend feeding them - the last thing we would want is a load of Tyrannosaurus Rexes running amoc - we've all seen Jurrasic Park.

"Joking aside though, people love dinosaurs, particularly children and the trail will not only be a great way of supporting our charity work but also showcasing this fine city and giving people a reason to come and visit."

Once again, the trail has been put together alongside Wild in Art, which has organised sculpture trails all across the globe and has been beside each of the Norwich events.

Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art managing director, said: "T-Rexes were a great choice because they are big, so make a great canvas and Norwich is the first place in the world to get them. The little arms were a big challenge - we were worried they might be a bit flimsy so we've made them extra strong.

"I think they will tremendously well received - children young and old do love dinosaurs so hopefully it will be a really exciting trail."

At 1.8m tall, the dinosaurs will strike an imposing presence across the city, arriving on July 11 before going into hibernation on October 31.

They will then return in 2021 as part of a wider, countywide trail - also supporting Break.