A world first active reality adventure game in West Norfolk, gives its first code breaker £250

Rob Elwes was the first to crack the code and win £250 from REVEAL. Photo: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

West Norfolk active reality adventure game has found its first code breaker, and given him £250.

More than 1000 people have taken part in REVEAL, an active reality adventure story, which launched at the King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch on, on November 25.

Creators, Collusion have announced the winner of the £250 prize for cracking the REVEAL codes first, Rob Elwes of King’s Lynn.

Rob has lived in King’s Lynn for the past 20 years and when he saw the publicity for REVEAL around the town and, quickly began playing.

Commenting on his win, Mr Elwes said: “I’m interested in technology, history and the arts so REVEAL, as the perfect combination of these and in my home town, got me hooked from the start. When I heard I’d won, I was quite surprised no-one else had got it first, then excited and delighted.”

REVEALS fourth and final live show begins tomorrow (December 23) at 4pm on the Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn.