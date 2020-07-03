Search

Advanced search

‘Lovely, friendly and active’ former soldier found dead in field, inquest opening hears

PUBLISHED: 13:20 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 03 July 2020

Bilney Hall Care Home. Picture: Ian Burt

Bilney Hall Care Home. Picture: Ian Burt

A “lovely, friendly and active” retired soldier was found dead in a field last month, an inquest opening has heard.

On Tuesday, June 16, a man’s body was discovered in a field off of Litcham Road in Gressenhall, near Dereham.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners’ Court held on Friday heard that the man discovered was 86-year-old George Gilder, who lived at Bilney Hall care home in East Bilney.

During the short hearing, area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Gilder was a retired soldier who was born in Maida Vale, west London.

You may also want to watch:

His medical cause of death was given as blood loss due to self-inflicted cuts.

A spokesman for Bilney Hall, where he lived, said: We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Gilder’s family and friends, and are currently supporting his wife, who also lives in the home, at this sad and difficult time.

“George was a lovely, friendly and active man who will be missed by everyone here at Bilney Hall.”

A full inquest into his death was scheduled to take place on Friday, December 11.

If you need help and support, you can call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also search for the Stay Alive app in the App Store.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Banker turned PE teacher takes over as school’s new head

New chief executive of the St Benet�s Multi Academy Trust Richard Cranmer (left) with Robert Connelly (right) who will replace him as headteacher of Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Brighton - No fresh injuries. Surgery for Leitner

Norwich City face a must-win against Brighton at Carrow Road on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Rare’ £200,000 cottage goes up for sale – and there’s plenty of room to renovate

This three-bedroom period cottage in Guestwick near Dereham is on the market at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Savills