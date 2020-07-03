‘Lovely, friendly and active’ former soldier found dead in field, inquest opening hears

Bilney Hall Care Home. Picture: Ian Burt

A “lovely, friendly and active” retired soldier was found dead in a field last month, an inquest opening has heard.

On Tuesday, June 16, a man’s body was discovered in a field off of Litcham Road in Gressenhall, near Dereham.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners’ Court held on Friday heard that the man discovered was 86-year-old George Gilder, who lived at Bilney Hall care home in East Bilney.

During the short hearing, area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Gilder was a retired soldier who was born in Maida Vale, west London.

His medical cause of death was given as blood loss due to self-inflicted cuts.

A spokesman for Bilney Hall, where he lived, said: We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Gilder’s family and friends, and are currently supporting his wife, who also lives in the home, at this sad and difficult time.

“George was a lovely, friendly and active man who will be missed by everyone here at Bilney Hall.”

A full inquest into his death was scheduled to take place on Friday, December 11.

If you need help and support, you can call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also search for the Stay Alive app in the App Store.