Retired painter and decorator died after asbestos exposure

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 27 November 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A retired painter and decorator died from cancer in a hospice after exposure to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

Michael Norton, 82, of Harry Perry Close in Norwich, died at the city's Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road on November 21.

His inquest was opened and heard in full at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, November 27.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said his medical cause of death was mesothelioma - a type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

The inquest heard that Mr Norton, who retired aged 58, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2019.

During her narrative conclusion, Ms Blake said: "It appears to have progressed very rapidly. I'm content he has died as a result of industrial disease."

In a statement written by Mr Norton, he described how he encountered asbestos dust and did not have protection during his career which included working at schools.

