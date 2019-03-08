Retired farm worker, 90, died from kidney injury and sepsis, inquest hears

A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard.

A 90-year-old retired farm worker died of sepsis and an acute kidney injury, an inquest heard.

Alan Stearman died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Mr Stearman, who was born on January 30, 1929, in North Elmham, near Dereham, was a retired agricultural worker, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, July 8, heard.

Lesley English, Mr Stearman's daughter, told senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake her father lived at Burghwood Close, Mileham.

His body was identified by Jenny Wiggins, from the NNUH on Friday, July 5.

Mr Stearman's medical cause of death was given as sepsis related to a lower respiratory tract infection, invasive bladder cancer, and acute kidney injury.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place at 11am on Friday, September 20, at Norfolk Coroner's Court.