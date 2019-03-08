Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Retired farm worker, 90, died from kidney injury and sepsis, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:28 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 July 2019

A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo: Nick Butcher

A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A 90-year-old retired farm worker died of sepsis and an acute kidney injury, an inquest heard.

Alan Stearman died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Mr Stearman, who was born on January 30, 1929, in North Elmham, near Dereham, was a retired agricultural worker, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, July 8, heard.

Lesley English, Mr Stearman's daughter, told senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake her father lived at Burghwood Close, Mileham.

His body was identified by Jenny Wiggins, from the NNUH on Friday, July 5.

Mr Stearman's medical cause of death was given as sepsis related to a lower respiratory tract infection, invasive bladder cancer, and acute kidney injury.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place at 11am on Friday, September 20, at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Where’s your home on the Monopoly board of property prices?

Where is your home on the Monopoly board of property prices? Pic: Getty images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists