Hotel restaurant manager died in crash which killed two drivers and dog
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A hotel restaurant manager died after a crash on the A47 Acle Straight days before Christmas, an inquest has heard.
Mauro Samarani died at the scene of the crash after the VW Passat car he was driving was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra on Sunday, December 20.
The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, also died in the collision, while a passenger in her car, another woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.
A dog travelling in one of the cars also died.
An inquest into the 49-year-old's death was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, January 5, by the county's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.
The inquest heard Mr Samarani's medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries following a road traffic collision.
Mr Samarani, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, worked as a restaurant supervisor at Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, the hotel said he would be "greatly missed" and that the hotel "will not be the same without" him.
They added: “Mauro, from Sirmione in northern Italy, was a kind hearted and friendly gentleman, who dedicated his work life to Sprowston for over six years.
“His life stories were empowering and his experience will be irreplaceable. We send our deepest condolences to Mauro's parents.”
Reports in the Italian media said his family members, including his elderly parents, who live in the area around Brescia, were notified of his death on Christmas Day.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.15pm, with the road remaining closed until 4.45am in the early hours of December 21.
The inquest was adjourned for a review on March 19 later this year.
Norfolk Police had urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting incident number 295 of December 20.
An inquest was also opened into the death of Daniel Mark Banthorpe, 45, who died on December 27 at the NNUH.
The hearing was told Mr Banthorpe's medical cause of death is given as "hospital acquired pneumonia" and "decompensated alcoholic liver disease with recent hip fracture."
An full inquest is now set to be held on March 26.