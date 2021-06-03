Amazing recovery of blind cat found in terrible state
- Credit: Kate Short
A blind cat found in a “terrible state” wandering the streets has made an incredible recovery after settling in his new home.
Duncan the cat is now enjoying walks in the garden and cuddles on the sofa with his new owners after he was found emaciated and with a serious eye condition in Great Yarmouth.
The cat - believed to be around four-to-six years old - was taken by a member of the public to the RSPCA East Norfolk Branch, where they treated him with medication and pain relief.
But his eyes could not be saved.
After a fundraising appeal for his care and an operation to remove his eyes, hundreds got in touch to adopt him but the RSPCA said it had be the right home.
You may also want to watch:
Kate and David Short own The Furs Cattery on Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston and after following Duncan’s tragic story they decided to apply for his adoption.
And after a two-hour virtual interview – to see if their home would be suitable for his special needs - the couple was chosen to be Duncan's new family.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 2 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
- 3 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
- 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
- 5 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 6 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
- 7 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
- 8 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 9 Woman who drowned two cats given lifetime pet ban
- 10 Stunning seaside hotel with 30 rooms for sale for £1.8m
Mrs Short said: “They had found him on the streets of Yarmouth in a right state.
“They had to take both of his eyes and they announced that he was up for adoption because he was in foster care and waiting for a forever owner.
“Because I own a cattery, I understand Duncan's needs and I got chosen out of hundreds who applied. I was so happy.
“I have had him for a week and It's incredible how much confidence he has got and he settled in straight away.
“He can’t see a thing but after the first night he just ruled the house. He went into every room and onto the settee. He is absolutely amazing.”
Mrs Short said Duncan’s arrival comes after a difficult year for her business during the pandemic.
“My forever dream was turned into a nightmare when the coronavirus hit,” she said. “It has been a struggle but it has been the same for all catteries, not just me.”