Amazing recovery of blind cat found in terrible state

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:22 PM June 3, 2021   
Duncan the blind cat is settling in his new home in Gorleston with Kate and David Short.

A blind cat found in a “terrible state” wandering the streets has made an incredible recovery after settling in his new home. 

Duncan the cat is now enjoying walks in the garden and cuddles on the sofa with his new owners after he was found emaciated and with a serious eye condition in Great Yarmouth.  

The cat - believed to be around four-to-six years old - was taken by a member of the public to the RSPCA East Norfolk Branch, where they treated him with medication and pain relief.  

Duncan the cat found in a “terrible state” wondering the streets in Great Yarmouth.

But his eyes could not be saved. 

After a fundraising appeal for his care and an operation to remove his eyes, hundreds got in touch to adopt him but the RSPCA said it had be the right home.  

Duncan the cat found in a “terrible state” wondering the streets in Great Yarmouth.

Kate and David Short own The Furs Cattery on Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston and after following Duncan’s tragic story they decided to apply for his adoption. 

And after a two-hour virtual interview – to see if their home would be suitable for his special needs - the couple was chosen to be Duncan's new family. 

Duncan the blind cat is settling in his new home in Gorleston with Kate and David Short.

Mrs Short said: “They had found him on the streets of Yarmouth in a right state. 

“They had to take both of his eyes and they announced that he was up for adoption because he was in foster care and waiting for a forever owner. 

“Because I own a cattery, I understand Duncan's needs and I got chosen out of hundreds who applied. I was so happy. 

“I have had him for a week and It's incredible how much confidence he has got and he settled in straight away. 

Duncan the blind cat is settling in his new home in Gorleston with Kate and David Short.

“He can’t see a thing but after the first night he just ruled the house. He went into every room and onto the settee. He is absolutely amazing.” 

Mrs Short said Duncan’s arrival comes after a difficult year for her business during the pandemic.  

“My forever dream was turned into a nightmare when the coronavirus hit,” she said. “It has been a struggle but it has been the same for all catteries, not just me.” 

Duncan the blind cat is settling in his new home in Gorleston with Kate and David Short.

