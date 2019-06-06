Servant's Church seeks permission for £200k renovation on chapel

An 83-year-old chapel in Thorpe St Andrew could have its tower removed and rebuilt as part of a £200,000 renovation project.

The Servant's Church took on Hillcrest Chapel at Weston Wood Road in 2018.

It has now lodged plans with Broadland District Council to remove the chapel's "dilapidated" tower and rebuild it at a lower height.

It also seeks to extend the building's footprint by 35 sqm on the ground floor and 20 sqm in the form of a mezzanine.

The Servant's Church, which is a Christian contemporary evangelical independent church, meets at City Academy in Norwich. It took on the chapel from another independent church.

John Brown, lead pastor, said the church had hoped to keep the chapel's tower, but said it would have "cost a fortune" to make it safe.

He said the redesigned tower will be at a similar height to how it was in 1936, when the chapel was built.