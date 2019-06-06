Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Servant's Church seeks permission for £200k renovation on chapel

06 June, 2019 - 18:00
The Servant’s Church took on Hillcrest Chapel at Weston Wood Road in 2018. Photo: Google

The Servant's Church took on Hillcrest Chapel at Weston Wood Road in 2018. Photo: Google

Archant

An 83-year-old chapel in Thorpe St Andrew could have its tower removed and rebuilt as part of a £200,000 renovation project.

The Servant's Church took on Hillcrest Chapel at Weston Wood Road in 2018.

It has now lodged plans with Broadland District Council to remove the chapel's "dilapidated" tower and rebuild it at a lower height.

You may also want to watch:

It also seeks to extend the building's footprint by 35 sqm on the ground floor and 20 sqm in the form of a mezzanine.

The Servant's Church, which is a Christian contemporary evangelical independent church, meets at City Academy in Norwich. It took on the chapel from another independent church.

John Brown, lead pastor, said the church had hoped to keep the chapel's tower, but said it would have "cost a fortune" to make it safe.

He said the redesigned tower will be at a similar height to how it was in 1936, when the chapel was built.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

‘Someone’s going to get killed’ - horrified motorists pelted with ‘rocks’ as they drove in darkness

Drivers have voiced their dismay after being pelted with rocks while driving in the dark on the A146 and A143. Picture: Gary Friend

Experimental cameras record more than 2,000 drivers speeding in 20mph area

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were trialled in Costessey. Pic: Gary Blundell.

Police seek woman after £1,000 bag stolen on Norfolk train

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Supreme breach of trust’: Top solicitor took £2m from clients and charities

Hugh Lansdell pictured in 2013. Photo: Archant

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘We don’t know anything’: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Experimental cameras record more than 2,000 drivers speeding in 20mph area

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were trialled in Costessey. Pic: Gary Blundell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists