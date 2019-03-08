Scotty's Little Soldiers remember the fallen

Nikki Scott and members of Scotty's Little Soldiers outside 10 Downing Street Pictuyre: Scotty's Little Soldiers Archant

Bereaved children took part in the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph march past in London, honouring parents who served our country.

Scotty's Little Soldiers were in London for Remembrance Day Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers Scotty's Little Soldiers were in London for Remembrance Day Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Eighteen young people were there with Scotty's Little Soldiers, the King's Lynn-based charity which supports the children of the fallen.

The event was attended by service men and women, veterans, members of the Royal Family including the Queen, Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other high-profile politicians.

The Scotty's children, along with their widowed parents and Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott, marched in yellow and black stripy scarves, showing they were all united.

Founded by war widow Nikki Scott, Scotty's provides support to hundreds of children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. It was set up in memory of Nikki's husband and father to her two children, Cpl Lee Scott from Lynn, after he was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

On the march Scotty's Little Soldiers... (l-r) --- 1, Millie Neilson, 10, - 2, Megan Hunt, 11, - 3, Molly Reynolds, 15, - 4,Isabelle Reynolds, 7, - 5, Emily Reynolds, 9, - 6, Charlotte Durban, 14, - 7, Benjamin O'Donal, 11, (wearing large red poppy) - 8 Joshua Kirkham, 14, - 9, Sam Durban, 11, - 10, Bella Lockwood, 9, - 11, Ryan Darbyshire, 15, - 12, Callum Darbyshire, 13, - 13, Joseph Every, 8 (beret), - 14, Harry Dean Griffiths, 8, - 15 & 16 ,Twins Adam and Connor O'Neill, 16, - 17, Logan Prior, 8, - 18, Evie Lockwood, 8, Picture: Scotty's Lttle Soldiers On the march Scotty's Little Soldiers... (l-r) --- 1, Millie Neilson, 10, - 2, Megan Hunt, 11, - 3, Molly Reynolds, 15, - 4,Isabelle Reynolds, 7, - 5, Emily Reynolds, 9, - 6, Charlotte Durban, 14, - 7, Benjamin O'Donal, 11, (wearing large red poppy) - 8 Joshua Kirkham, 14, - 9, Sam Durban, 11, - 10, Bella Lockwood, 9, - 11, Ryan Darbyshire, 15, - 12, Callum Darbyshire, 13, - 13, Joseph Every, 8 (beret), - 14, Harry Dean Griffiths, 8, - 15 & 16 ,Twins Adam and Connor O'Neill, 16, - 17, Logan Prior, 8, - 18, Evie Lockwood, 8, Picture: Scotty's Lttle Soldiers

After the Remembrance Parade, the children were given a tour of the House of Commons, and then visited Downing Street, where they were photographed on the steps of Number 10.

Nikki Scott said: "It was an emotional day for the children who were all there remembering a lost parent who is dearly missed, but it was a huge honour for them to be part of such a special day. We all wore yellow and black scarves - the colours of Lee's regiment - to show we are all united.

"We wanted to give the children a special treat after the Cenotaph March so we arranged for the kids to have a tour of the House of Commons followed by a trip to Downing Street for a photograph outside Number 10, making it an unforgettable day."

Kate Darbyshire, mum to Ryan, 15 and Callum, 13, whose father Sgt Steven Darbyshire was shot in Afghanistan in 2010, said: "It's an absolute honour and privilege to have walked and been part of the service of Remembrance in London with Scotty's Little Soldiers. Emotional, proud, overwhelming, happy - a total rollercoaster of emotions, but an experience we will never forget, followed by a visit to the House of Commons and Downing Street." Scotty's Little Soldiers was founded in 2010 and currently supports 397 bereaved Forces children across the UK, offering integral support when they need it the most.