Carry On at the seaside: Remembering the stars who delighted the holiday goers of summers past
PUBLISHED: 14:03 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 19 March 2020
Archant
They weren’t just stars on a stage they were part of life in Norfolk during the glory days of the summer shows at Great Yarmouth.
They were household names, some of the most popular entertainers in the land, who worked night and day to delight crowds who would pack the theatres.
Thousands of families from all over the country – and all corners of Norfolk and Suffolk – would head for Yarmouth to see the performers during those long summer seasons.
Household names who were comedians, singers, magicians. All-round entertainers. TV folk who were spending their summers with us.
And this small selection of photographs from our archive illustrates just how happy they were to put in personal appearances at events across the county to help local charities and good causes.
They were part of the community and several made lifelong friendships with locals.
I’ll bet many of you, like me, were taken to the shows by your parents and then took your children along. Old-fashioned end of the pier shows which could be enjoyed by the whole family.
I hope these pictures of the stars mingling with the locals during the 1970s and into the 80s bring a few memories back. Perhaps you will see yourself or recognise family and friends.
I remember talking to the great late Chas Hodges of Chas and Dave, some years ago, and he was talking about his days playing in the summer shows.
“Two shows a day and a long, long season,” said Chas.
I asked him if it was hard work?
“Working in a coal mine is hard work. We were having a ball,” he said.
And so were the holidaymakers and daytrippers.